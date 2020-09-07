The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD now in Singapore

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) is now in Singapore. Engineered for driving fun, the Huracan EVO RWD has a top speed of 325km/h and accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Delivering 602bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, the visceral driving machine sits on a lightweight chassis with specially calibrated Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).

The Huracan EVO RWD's hybrid chassis integrates lightweight aluminium and carbon fibre with an aluminium and thermoplastic resin body, with a total dry weight of 1,389kg giving a weight-to-power ratio of 2.28kg/hp. With a front/rear weight distribution of 40/60, the Huracan EVO RWD sits on a double wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) PHOTO: Lamborghini

The electro-mechanical, servo-assisted Lamborghini Dynamic Steering has been tuned specifically for the Huracan EVO RWD, ensuring maximum feedback.

A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox ensures the fastest gear changes, with launch control for maximum acceleration from a standing start. The Huracan EVO RWD is characterised by a sculpted, purposeful persona, complemented by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes.

The rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracan EVO RWD.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) PHOTO: Lamborghini

Inside, the cockpit features a 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car's functions, as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and includes Apple CarPlay. Both inside and out, Lamborghini's Ad Personam programme will provide unsurpassed options for colour and trim personalisation, allowing owners of the Huracan EVO RWD to impose their individual style and personality on their new Lamborghini.

Car Model Price as of press time (without COE) Lamborghini Huracan EVO 5.2 V10 RWD (A) $798,000