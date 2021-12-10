Lamborghini Huracan STO is the perfect morning espresso

On the early morning I was supposed to attend the dynamic launch of the Lamborghini Huracan STO, I woke up on the kitchen floor with a headache made in hell.

That's when I saw my daughter's school uniform smiling at me from the laundry system. I thought I must be crazy, because I was feeling kind of good, but when my phone sounded and reminded me about the launch, I knew it was time to get my act together and prepare for work.

I was at the launch at 8:30am sharp, but by the time the track was ready, it was already an hour later. By then, I could hardly keep my eyes open. I had a late night and I didn't have my morning espresso. That's the thing about caffeine.

You've got to have it every morning if your body is accustomed to it. Just like cigarettes to some, double espresso is my morning habitual routine.

I checked my watch. It was 9:45am. I was buggy-driven out to the open roads where the track was created. There, I saw four Lamborghini Huracan STO cars. My heart beat started increasing. I could feel the excitement, and since espresso wasn't served, I downed a whole bottle of Evian mineral water to keep my cool.

In case you're wondering what the big deal is about the car, the Huracan STO is a road-homologated super sports car that's inspired by the race cars like the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo as well as the Huracan GT3 Evo, both of which have several titles to their names.

The four cars were waiting to be driven. PHOTO: Lamborghini

Best of all, the STO is a car that marks the final hurrah of the Huracan model line, and is probably going to be the last to sport the naturally aspirated V10, which makes the car I'm staring at all the more special and soul-stirring.

It has a whopping naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that sends out a maniacal 631bhp and 565Nm of twisting force to the rear wheels from the word go. This allows the STO to hit the 100km/h mark from a standstill in just three seconds flat before hitting a top speed of 310km/h.

And mind you I only had a bottle of Evian mineral water before I got into the car. Nothing more, nothing less.

Of course, my body was still craving a double espresso. It is the only way I know how to get my body and mind to start the day effectively. Getting into a Lamborghini may help, but it wouldn't be as compelling. Or so I ignorantly thought...

I hopped into one of the cars — the one in white, the one that looked the nicest. Strapped myself in with the four-point seatbelt, adjusted my seat and steering wheel and started flooring the right pedal.

The Huracan STO carves every line so confidently and accurately. PHOTO: Lamborghini

It's addictive, this foolish act of mine because the car makes an intense music even when it's on neutral. By this time, the craving for my double espresso started diminishing.

Flick the right paddle shifter to first gear, tap the throttle and I slowly made my way out to the man-made track. It's not a huge track, this creation, but it had several sweeping turns and straights that were long enough to unleash the prowess and dynamic capabilities of the Huracan STO.

And when you're piling the revs and flicking the paddle shifters up and down at different turns, the sound it makes becomes more epic and penetrating — so much so that I could hardly hear the voice coming from one of the instructors through the walkie.

Four-point seatbelt was a sign of something dramatic to happen that morning. PHOTO: Lamborghini

I had about five to six laps in the supercar, and with every passing lap I became faster, more confident and more tenacious. By the third lap I had already forgotten about my double espresso. What double espresso?

What's that when you have the power of a V10 at the calling of your right foot? I wanted more laps, of course. I mean... everyone who was there wanted more, but like all things fun, fine and fascinating, they had to come to an end.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO was undoubtedly my perfect morning espresso that day. I could feel the buzz right through until after lunch, which sort of tells you just how much of a chump I can be over cars.

That evening I went back home after work and poured myself a glass of scotch and stared at the same school uniform smiling at me from the laundry system.

Exhaust note is nothing short of monumental. PHOTO: Lamborghini

Ah... I wouldn't mind that headache from hell if I could repeat the same day over and over again.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.