Larger than life alpaca seen leaving Taiwan night market in a Tesla

TAIPEI — Alpacas and Teslas are rare sights in Taipei, but a social media user recently posted photos of an alpaca on a leash boarding the luxury car after spending some time at the “Raohe Night Market” in downtown Taipei.

The bizzare images, which went immediately viral online, show a woman in a blue shirt and jeans leading her “pet” alpaca to the side of the road.

The alpaca on a leash is seen approaching the car. PHOTO: The China Post/Asia News Network

The social media user then explained to Facebook that a Tesla quietly arrived at the side of the road before the alpaca and its owner jumped on board the electric car.

The alpaca swiftly jumped on board the luxury car thanks to Tesla’s automatic doors. PHOTO: The China Post/Asia News Network

The automatic door, which swiftly opened up, allowed the tall animal to enter the vehicle with ease.

The funny post garnered more than 30,000 likes overnight, with many commenting: “My imagination has been restricted by my lack of money,” “Too cute!”, “The alpaca has a Tesla, what do you have?”

Others also lamented that “their lives are worse than an alpaca’s”.