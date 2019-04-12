The lastest social space that's for everyone

PHOTO: Instagram/crane.official
Cara Van Miriah
Her World Online

Stepping into Crane is like entering someone's home.

A beautiful, lofty one, and almost postcard perfect: the grey floor contrasts against the patterned rugs, light wood furnishings and pastel coloured walls displaying monochrome photographic pieces.

Inside, you'll see pockets of people chatting, some reading books at the library, while others are deeply engaged in a workshop at another space within.

And, everyone seems to know one another. Welcome to Crane - the social club for professionals.

While social or members-only clubs often conjure images of cigar-scented havens burnished by custom and softened by wear in an environment stuffed with leather armchairs and Persian rugs, Crane is quite the opposite with its welcoming - and unpretentious vibe.

MULTI SPACES

The features of the space include a living area, library, shared working space, plus an event floor that can convert from a fitness studio to an art workshop.

For upkeep, there's even an inhouse florist who maintains fresh floral displays, and the club's lush interior.

To grab a bite or drink, the public F&B area Mercato serves fresh bakes and sweet treats by Kura Patisserie - and craft beers, bar snacks and Japanese fusion cuisine at the resident bar, In Bad Company.

Located at The Herencia on Kim Yam Road, Crane is inspired by the sharing economy model, designed to be a supportive environment where like-minded individuals gather for social and professional interaction and exchange.

EXPAND YOUR SOCIAL CIRCLE

Crane was developed with a different audience in mind - and the man behind it is Federico Folcia.

He says: "When my dad retired, he struggled to meet new friends and find new passions to kill time, as his social circle centred around his workspace."

After more research, Crane was born this year. Open to men and women, the club sees members of all ages.

About 60 per cent of members are locals.

BUZZING WITH ACTIVITIES

What sets Crane apart from the other members-only clubs is also its rich, curated programmes focused on self-care, self-discovery and keeping mind and body active.

The club has an all-year-round active calendar of interest-based activities centred around four themes - lifestyle, adventure, discovery and community.

The creative arts workshops include dance, painting and writing, while experiential workshops feature wine tastings, therapeutic workshops, mindfulness and meditation.

Notable speakers include Nilu, a former Sri Lankan domestic worker turned tea entrepreneur; Paul McVeigh, former Tottenham Hotspurs player turned sports performance psychologist; and local thespians Neo Swee Lin and Lim Kay Siu, who discovered a new way to entertain with the ukulele!

Federico says: "We want to bring together people who're looking for accessible, achievable and fulfilling experiences. Whatever you want to share, learn or experience, we believe in giving you that space to do so."

In the spirit of lifelong learning, Crane welcomes and supports our members in creating and presenting their own content at no cost.

Those who have shared their experiences include a retired heart surgeon with his fascinating travel stories; a home baker whose passion for sourdough led her into entrepreneurship; and a couple of a movie production house that has screened documentaries at the Cannes film festival.

MEMBERSHIP

  • Crane's yearly membership subscription is reasonably priced between $540 and $1,800. It includes:
  • Complimentary fitness classes
  • Complimentary or discounted workshops and activities
  • 25 per cent off rental rates for private room use
  • Co-working space and business centre with concierge
  • Affordable F&B options
  • Changing room and shower
  • Therapy services - massage
  • Use of the library
  • Support and marketing for events and content members wish to share with the community

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • A Dinner Discussion on Embracing Failure, Dec 12
  • Spanish Wine & Dance Workshop, Dec 15
  • Focus groups to encourage connections between Singaporeans, permanent residents, and non-residents, Jan 12 and 18

Address: 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-06. Call 9826 9498 for more info. Opens daily, 9am to 9pm.

This article was first published in Her World Online

