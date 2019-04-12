The lastest social space that's for everyone

Stepping into Crane is like entering someone's home.

A beautiful, lofty one, and almost postcard perfect: the grey floor contrasts against the patterned rugs, light wood furnishings and pastel coloured walls displaying monochrome photographic pieces.

Inside, you'll see pockets of people chatting, some reading books at the library, while others are deeply engaged in a workshop at another space within.

And, everyone seems to know one another. Welcome to Crane - the social club for professionals.

While social or members-only clubs often conjure images of cigar-scented havens burnished by custom and softened by wear in an environment stuffed with leather armchairs and Persian rugs, Crane is quite the opposite with its welcoming - and unpretentious vibe.

MULTI SPACES

The features of the space include a living area, library, shared working space, plus an event floor that can convert from a fitness studio to an art workshop.

For upkeep, there's even an inhouse florist who maintains fresh floral displays, and the club's lush interior.

To grab a bite or drink, the public F&B area Mercato serves fresh bakes and sweet treats by Kura Patisserie - and craft beers, bar snacks and Japanese fusion cuisine at the resident bar, In Bad Company.

Located at The Herencia on Kim Yam Road, Crane is inspired by the sharing economy model, designed to be a supportive environment where like-minded individuals gather for social and professional interaction and exchange.

EXPAND YOUR SOCIAL CIRCLE

Crane was developed with a different audience in mind - and the man behind it is Federico Folcia.

He says: "When my dad retired, he struggled to meet new friends and find new passions to kill time, as his social circle centred around his workspace."

After more research, Crane was born this year. Open to men and women, the club sees members of all ages.

About 60 per cent of members are locals.

BUZZING WITH ACTIVITIES

What sets Crane apart from the other members-only clubs is also its rich, curated programmes focused on self-care, self-discovery and keeping mind and body active.

The club has an all-year-round active calendar of interest-based activities centred around four themes - lifestyle, adventure, discovery and community.

The creative arts workshops include dance, painting and writing, while experiential workshops feature wine tastings, therapeutic workshops, mindfulness and meditation.

Notable speakers include Nilu, a former Sri Lankan domestic worker turned tea entrepreneur; Paul McVeigh, former Tottenham Hotspurs player turned sports performance psychologist; and local thespians Neo Swee Lin and Lim Kay Siu, who discovered a new way to entertain with the ukulele!