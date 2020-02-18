Lee Chong Wei's Valentine's Day post to wife is really heartwarming

Valentine's Day came and went last Friday and saw a slew of celebrities and Malaysian public figures appreciating their loved ones on social media. Here are a few that made us go awww:

DATUK LEE CHONG WEI

The famed Malaysian shuttler took to social media on Valentine's Day pointing out how he and his wife, fellow badminton player Wong Mew Choo, looked more and more alike over the years:

"There is a Chinese saying that goes, 'Love birds who love each other will tend to look more like each other as time passed by'. I did not believe till I saw these photos. We do have the same badminton 'pattern', " he wrote, accompanied by a series of photos capturing them playing badminton in similar styles.

Lee later talked about his fight with nose cancer in 2018, thanking her for being by his side through thick and thin: "During my last fight with cancer, I told myself I don't want to die so early because I don't want her to cry for me.

"Happy valentine's Mrs Lee. No one knows how much you suffered for me except for God and me. I thank you and I love you so much."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

HUGH JACKMAN

Hugh Jackman's V-Day game is on fire! The Greatest Showman star sat down and put a puzzle together. But get this - the puzzle is a photo of him and his wife of 23 years Deborra-Lee Furness!

KEITH URBAN

Rather than belt out I Will Always Love You, country singer Keith Urban took his wife Nicole Kidman to songwriter Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood. They then posed inside a set of heart-shaped logs. Too cute!

AMBER CHIA

Who says your Valentine has to be your romantic partner? Amber Chia dedicated Valentine's Day to her nine-year-old son Ashton.

DAVID BECKHAM

David Beckham's Valentine's Day post is everything, not only appreciating his wife Victoria but his four kids - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven - too. Score!