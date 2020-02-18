Lee Chong Wei's Valentine's Day post to wife is really heartwarming

PHOTO: Instagram/leechongweiofficial
Kenneth Chaw
The Star/Asia News Network

Valentine's Day came and went last Friday and saw a slew of celebrities and Malaysian public figures appreciating their loved ones on social media. Here are a few that made us go awww:

DATUK LEE CHONG WEI

The famed Malaysian shuttler took to social media on Valentine's Day pointing out how he and his wife, fellow badminton player Wong Mew Choo, looked more and more alike over the years:

"There is a Chinese saying that goes, 'Love birds who love each other will tend to look more like each other as time passed by'. I did not believe till I saw these photos. We do have the same badminton 'pattern', " he wrote, accompanied by a series of photos capturing them playing badminton in similar styles.

View this post on Instagram

There is a Chinese saying that goes,' Love birds who love each other will tend to look more like each other as time passed by'. I did not believe till I saw these photos. We do have the same badminton 'pattern'. Of course I don't want to look like her , she is far too beautiful for me. I used to joke with her during courtship,' I need to win international titles otherwise she will never accept my face'. But deep down, I know she would love me even though I'm a nobody. Afterall, we started courtship when I was cleaning court in BJSS. She has since became the most important person mine and my children's life. During my last fight with cancer, I told myself I don't want to die so early because I don't want her to cry for me. Happy valentine's Mrs Lee. No one knows how much you suffered for me except for God and me. I thank you and I love you so much . 据说，相爱的两个人会越来越像，原本我不以为然，直到我看到这组照片，球场上的我们动作竟然可以如此相似，不过只限动作，外表来说，她是那么美丽动人，甚至我告诉他人一定要拿下一些国际头衔，不然她怎么看得上我呢！😄 当然这些只是玩笑话，因为无论高矮肥瘦，健康生病富有贫穷，她依然在哪里用她的方式呵护着我和这个家。已经忘了这是我们一起度过的第几个情人节，但还是要说一声，李太太，情人节快乐，未来请继续多多指教。❤️ #今天据说有permit可以放闪 #愿天下有情人终成眷属

A post shared by Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei (@leechongweiofficial) on

Lee later talked about his fight with nose cancer in 2018, thanking her for being by his side through thick and thin: "During my last fight with cancer, I told myself I don't want to die so early because I don't want her to cry for me.

"Happy valentine's Mrs Lee. No one knows how much you suffered for me except for God and me. I thank you and I love you so much."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

HUGH JACKMAN

Hugh Jackman's V-Day game is on fire! The Greatest Showman star sat down and put a puzzle together. But get this - the puzzle is a photo of him and his wife of 23 years Deborra-Lee Furness!

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #happyvalentinesday

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

KEITH URBAN

Rather than belt out I Will Always Love You, country singer Keith Urban took his wife Nicole Kidman to songwriter Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood. They then posed inside a set of heart-shaped logs. Too cute!

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥💋

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

AMBER CHIA

Who says your Valentine has to be your romantic partner? Amber Chia dedicated Valentine's Day to her nine-year-old son Ashton.

DAVID BECKHAM

David Beckham's Valentine's Day post is everything, not only appreciating his wife Victoria but his four kids - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven - too. Score!

