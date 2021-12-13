Lego announces Technic BMW M 1000 RR set for 2022

Lego Technic and BMW Motorrad fans now have more to reason to celebrate the arrival of 2022 with the revealed LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR.

This intricate set brings the supreme racing technology of the 209bhp superbike, which is designed to meet the highest performance demands in motorsport and road use, to people's living rooms.

The set comes in at an impressive 1,920 individual pieces and the impressive 1:5 scale.

Features for the LEGO Technic BMW M include a three-speed gearbox, an upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension, as well as a dashboard with three different display options and a gold-coloured drive chain.

The included paddock stand and pit board also provide authentic racing flair.

The Lego Technic set will go on sales in Lego stores and the Lego online store here worldwide on Jan 1, 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.