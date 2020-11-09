Legoland Shanghai Resort set to open in 2024

Shanghai will welcome its first Legoland Resort in 2024, Merlin Entertainments announced on Nov 6 during the ongoing China International Import Expo.

According to the company, which operates Legoland Resort, it has entered a formal cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Jinshan district government, CMC Inc and KIRKBI to develop the resort in the city's Jinshan district.

Under the terms of the agreement, all parties involved will form a joint venture company and contribute funding to the construction and development of Legoland Shanghai.

The total project investment is expected to be approximately $550 million (S$740 million). Construction of the project is scheduled to start next year.

Legoland Shanghai will be one of the largest in the world and will incorporate a 250-room themed hotel. Inspiration for the resort will be drawn from famous scenic spots in Shanghai, Jinshan district and the town of Fengjing.

"China represents a great opportunity for strong global brands and I am delighted to work with our partners to bring one of the world's largest Legoland Resort to Shanghai," said Nick Varney, chief executive of Merlin Entertainments.

A handout photo. Lego models of Fengjing ancient town in Jinshan, Shanghai.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"The Merlin team is looking forward to working with our partners to develop the creative concept design for the resort and making it a reality. This resort will mark a significant milestone for Merlin's presence in the Chinese market."

Since the beginning of 2018, Merlin Entertainments has opened five new attractions in China, including the world's first Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai and Little Big City in Beijing. The Lego brand has also achieved double-digit annual growth in the country for more than a decade.

The building of the Shanghai Resort is part of the Jinshan district's five-year plan for the area, which involves establishing a new area for cultural and tourism development. The construction of the resort is expected to be accompanied by the establishment of other businesses in the vicinity such as hotels, retail outlets, sports facilities, offices and high-end housing.