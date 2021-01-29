Let's go paktor: Adventurous date ideas to step out of your comfort zone

NERF Action Xperience
What is it?
A huge indoor arena where you get to go wild with NERF blasters – think paintball, except with NERF darts instead of outfit-destroying paint.
What's the appeal?
- Discover the (lack of) trust you have in each other, especially when battling it out in Camp Dune, a futuristic version of Capture the Flag.
- Take couplewear to a whole new level at the CREATE zone by using paint-filled squirt guns to create vibrant, abstract and (sort-of) matching T-shirts to wear on your next date.
The downside?
- Your bodies will not thank you for this. Expect major aches in the next few days. Aiyah, but can recover together and sayang each other lor.
NERF Action Xperience, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-208, Singapore 039594 Find out more here
Headrock VR
What is it?
A virtual reality theme park with rides and games where you can battle zombies, escape from a T-Rex on a jungle rafting ride and more.
What's the appeal?
- Star in a horror film at "Hell Rider", where you're either escaping from a haunted house deep in the Amazon forest, or fleeing from a squad of vengeful witches and zombies. Either way, the terror will have you and bae clinging to each other for comfort after leaving the ride.
- Team up with bae to fight off a (virtual) zombie horde like total badasses while honing your teamwork.
The downside?
- VR nausea is a real thing, especially if you’re a first-timer or prone to motion sickness.
Headrock VR, 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-38/39, Singapore 098138 Find out more here
Mega Adventure Park
What is it?
An outdoor adventure park with a massive flying fox that takes you across a large part of Sentosa, as well as high elements obstacle courses that take you through the treetops across giant eucalyptus trees.
What's the appeal?
- Get an IG-worthy photo of you and bae (taken by onsite photographers) on the MegaZip zipline as you soar above the treetops of Sentosa's jungle towards the sands of Siloso Beach – assuming you're not closing your eyes or screaming your head off. Though, a photo like that would also give you a good story to tell the kids someday.
- Take the plunge with MegaJump, a 15-metre drop at the end of the MegaClimb obstacle course. Now you can (almost) truthfully say that you'd jump off a cliff with bae.
The downside?
- It’ll take a while to convince your legs that you’re back on firm ground afterwards. All the more reason to cling to each other for balance and support, right?
Mega Adventure Park, 10A Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099008 Find out more here
Xcape Singapore
What is it?
Home to the largest and most elaborate escape rooms in Singapore, Xcape Singapore currently has 10 different game themes available, from whimsical fantasy games inspired by Harry Potter to chilling horror rooms and diabolical murder mysteries.
What's the appeal?
- For a truly romantic experience, try Mission X – The Love Confession. Inspired by the world of Doraemon, this escape room puts you in the role of a boy who wants to confess his feelings to his crush (aww). As an added bonus, this is one of the easier rooms, so you can enjoy the magical atmosphere of the game without the frustration of solving headache-inducingly difficult puzzles.
- For a real challenge, try Annabelle (take a wild guess as to what inspired this room). With a 4-star difficulty rating and a 5-skull thrill factor, this room tests both your puzzle solving skills as well as your nerves. Time to see how well you and bae work together under pressure – better to gauge this now than in an actual high-stakes situation, right?
The downside?
- Escape games usually need more than two players, which means you and bae might end up playing with a bunch of strangers (ie third, fourth, fifth and even sixth wheels on your date). Time to grab some friends and make it a double (or triple) date.
Xcape Singapore, 161 Rochor Rd, Bugis Village, Singapore 188436 Find out more here
HydroDash
What is it?
- A floating aquapark with 4 (well, 3 if you're over the age of 6) zones of water-based obstacle courses where you can pretend you're competing in the American gameshow Wipeout.
What's the appeal?
- Getting to see bae in swim attire – need we say more?
- Laugh at each other repeatedly failing the obstacles and falling into the water – or, if you're feeling cheeky, sabo bae while they're climbing and send them plunging back down.
The downside?
- Glasses aren't allowed in the aquapark; if you're myopic and don't own contact lenses, let's hope you're good at squinting to see.
HydroDash, Palawan Beach, Singapore 098498 Find out more here
The Karting Arena
What is it?
A go-kart racing arena which uses electric go-karts, which allow for faster acceleration and easier control – perfect for those of us used to Mario Kart-style racing.
What's the appeal?
- No driver's license? No problem! You can zip around the circuit at up to 30km/h regardless, navigating the tricky twists and turns of the track. Pro tip: Try drifting around the turns to impress bae (as long as you don't misjudge and crash into a corner instead).
- Emulate the Fast and Furious movies as you challenge bae to an all-out race without having to worry about breaking a million traffic laws.
The downside?
- All's fair in love and war, and go-karting embodies the best and worst of both. Be prepared to find yourselves employing dirty, underhanded tactics against each other to snag a win at all costs – just remember to leave the competitiveness behind on the track so it doesn't turn into a huge fight on the way home.
The Karting Arena, 200 Turf Club Road, #01-01B, The Grandstand, Singapore 287994 Find out more here
BOUNCE Singapore
What is it?
An indoor trampoline park with 28 interconnected trampolines, a "Leap of Faith" where you jump off an elevated platform (!) to catch a trapeze in mid-air, a wall running zone and other thrilling attractions that are sure to give you a massive adrenaline rush.
Want to know more? You can read about our visit to BOUNCE here
What's the appeal?
- A study conducted by NASA found that trampolining is one of the most effective and efficient forms of exercise you can do. According to the study, "10 minutes bouncing on a trampoline is a better cardiovascular workout than 33 minutes of running". In other words, you can truthfully tell your nagging parents/older relatives that you and bae have been exercising together the next time they ask.
- Channel your inner "Ninja Warrior" at X-Park, the Adventure Challenge Course zone within BOUNCE. Compete against bae as you race through the challenging obstacles and try to beat each other's best time.
The downside?
- There are no shower facilities onsite, which means you'll have to wait till you get home to change out of your sweaty and stinky clothes after your session (ewww).
BOUNCE Singapore, 8 Grange Rd, #09-01, Cineleisure, Singapore 239695 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.