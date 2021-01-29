Let's go paktor: Adventurous date ideas to step out of your comfort zone

NERF Action Xperience

What is it?

A huge indoor arena where you get to go wild with NERF blasters – think paintball, except with NERF darts instead of outfit-destroying paint.

What's the appeal?

Discover the (lack of) trust you have in each other, especially when battling it out in Camp Dune, a futuristic version of Capture the Flag.

Take couplewear to a whole new level at the CREATE zone by using paint-filled squirt guns to create vibrant, abstract and (sort-of) matching T-shirts to wear on your next date.

The downside?

Your bodies will not thank you for this. Expect major aches in the next few days. Aiyah, but can recover together and sayang each other lor.

NERF Action Xperience, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-208, Singapore 039594 Find out more here