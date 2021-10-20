Lexus creates 10 custom wraps for each Eternals superhero

As the exclusive automotive partner of Marvel Studios' Eternals, Lexus and Marvel Studios have collaborated to design 10 character-themed concept vehicles, based on all 10 superheroes from the highly anticipated film.

The 10 otherworldly custom-wrapped Eternals automobiles are inspired by the unique individual armour design, iconography and superpower of each Eternal.

In addition, a golden glow emanates from the vehicles' grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters' shared energy signature as seen in the film.

The vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions, including the red carpet premiere.

Earlier this month, Lexus and Marvel Studios debuted a long-form video called Parking Spot, starring Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. It was directed by the Russo brothers.

In the two-minute piece, Kingo has to solve a very human problem before he can join the epic Super Hero battle happening downtown - finding a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance, the most powerful IS ever, with a 466bhp naturally aspirated V8 engine.

For more information on Lexus and Marvel Studios' Eternals collaboration, visit Lexus' dedicated website here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.