Lighting up the Thai winter

The NaSatta Light Festival is all set to usher in the New Year with a spectacular display of decorative lights at NaSatta Thai National Park in Ratchaburi province.

Visitors looking for a cool winter experience can also bask in the glow of millions of light that take the form of illumination art.

Widely known as the City of the Jar, Ratchaburi's most notable landmark has been a giant jar with a dragon painting. However, the NaSatta Thai National Park is emerging as a new tourist attraction in Bang Phae district.

A cultural learning centre, the place educates visitors on the roots of Thai society and the inheritance of beautiful Thai art.

The place will become even more special in December, when the "NaSatta Light Festival: Inspiration 2019" presents the beauty of millions of colourful light displays by expert designers who specialise in lighting using projector mapping, interactive light art and interactive display techniques, which will allow you to walk around in amazement at night.

THE 7 HIGHLIGHTED SPOTS TO TAKE PHOTOS ARE:

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

1. Maha Raja Kasattha is a light display with the sculpture of the three statues of the saviours of Thai independence. With the illuminated brass decorated with lights like a flower field in front of the sculpture courtyard In the background, the lights are set in red, white, and blue to represent the Thai flag.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

2. Na Suthanuson is a building that exhibits fibreglass images of important persons, known as the good figures of the land, such as the late Princess Mother, Professor Mom Luang Pin Malakul, Professor Sanya Dharmasakti, Professor Puay Ungphakorn, MR Kukrit Pramoj, Sueb Nakhasathien etc.

There will be a walkway in a small forest park before the building with blue decorative lights along the entire path, both on the ground and on trees. The garden is decorated with mirrors on the right side of the paths, creating beautiful reflections.

3. Chandelier lighting with orange fish. After leaving the fibreglass figures building, you enter a walkway decorated with arches of white and aquamarine chandelier, long lines descending from a height.

When passing through that arch, it feels like watching a hundred thousand stars. Meanwhile, the walkway is a swamp with orange fish lights above the surface.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

4. Na Suthapathima, the exhibition of the three Buddha sculptures, each of which will be displayed separately. The first Buddha image is decorated with lights in a beautiful pink lotus blossomed in front of the Buddha image.

The other Buddha statues have spherical lights of various colours including yellow, orange, golden, and blue.

5. Sukhothai period shrine. This is the highlight of the Na Suthas Thai Park, which is located in the zone of Na Suthapathima.