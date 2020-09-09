Limited edition Lay's KFC chips now available in Singapore

The popular Lay’s KFC potato chips are exclusive to Thailand’s 7-11, but you can now get this highly-raved, limited edition chips in Singapore too!

Seriously, nearly all the cool stuff is overseas. From popular rare sneakers to award-winning snacks in Taiwan or wholesale snacks in the USA , it seems like we’re missing out on lots of stuff just by virtue of living here.

It almost seems like we’re going to miss out on more cool snacks like the limited edition Lay’s KFC Chips too, which was launched in Thailand on Aug 18, 2020, but the snack gods have blessed us – the popular collab potato chips are now available in Singapore! 🙌

That’s right, you heard it from YouTrip first. The kind folks at Golden Mile Complex’s Thai Supermarket have decided to fly in these KFC chicken-flavoured, hard-to-get chips to Singapore.

We managed to get our lucky hands on these highly-raved potato chips and here’s how they taste, how you can get them, and how much they cost!

Lay’s KFC potato chips flavours

PHOTO: YouTrip Flavour Price Size SG Launch Original Recipe Chicken $2.90 48g Sept 14, 2020 Original Recipe Chicken $4.40 73g Online exclusive Wingz Zabb (Spicy) $2.90 48g Sept 14, 2020 Wingz Zabb (Spicy) $4.40 73g Online exclusive PHOTO: YouTrip Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex carries two flavours of the Lay’s KFC potato chips – Original Recipe Chicken and the spicy Wingz Zabb. They’ll be up on the shelves of Thai Supermarket on the week of Sept 14, 2020, so be sure to mark your calendars. You should also know that stocks in Singapore and Thailand are running very low because it’s REALLY THAT GOOD! Lay’s KFC potato chips review Lay’s KFC Chips Wingz Zabb (Spicy). PHOTO: YouTrip Lay’s KFC Chips Wingz Zabb (Spicy). PHOTO: YouTrip

I’m gonna be upfront with you; I finished both bags in one sitting. They’re insanely addictive, true to its flavours, and very worth my money…

My only complaint is that it doesn’t come in bigger bags like the 150g potato chips you see in supermarkets, because the Lay’s KFC potato chips would be an amazing party snack.

How do I get the Lay’s KFC chips in Singapore?

As mentioned earlier, there’s only one place to get it in Singapore for now: the Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex. You could you make your way to the brick-and-mortar store, but you’ll have to deal with the SafeEntry check-in, the crowd, and the queues.

If you can’t wait until Sept 14, 2020 to get the limited edition Lay’s KFC chips, we’ll let you in on a little secret: you can also pre-order online via this link here , where you and four other lucky winners stand a chance to win a KFC two-piece chicken meal voucher. (Plus, the 73g bags are also an online exclusive!)

If you do win, you can do a comparison between the KFC chicken and the Lay’s KFC chips to see how close they’re in taste! 🤣 Anyway, if you insist on going down yourself to the Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex, here are the details:

Thai Supermarket Opening hours: 9:30AM to 9:30PM Address: 5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex, #02-64, S199588Facebook | Instagram

This article was first published in YouTrip.