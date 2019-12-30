This limited-edition scented Fendi bag was inspired by horse pee - and we got that from the horse's mouth

Much like its counterpart in Hong Kong, Art Basel Miami, the art fair that every December attracts the world's glitterati to the American city, has become a major draw for luxury labels.

This year alone, brands such as Louis Vuitton, Berluti, Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and more hosted events, while Dior pulled all the stops with a blockbuster menswear show at the Rubell Family Collection, one of the city's top museums.

The first luxury brand to associate itself with Art Basel, and more specifically Design Miami, the design fair that takes place alongside the art fair, was Fendi, which has been showing limited-edition collector's items in Miami since 2008.

This year the Roman leather-goods house paid homage to one of its most iconic bags, the Baguette, which creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi created in 1997.

Since then the bag, which had a starring role in TV show Sex & the City and was the first "it bag", has been reinvented for a series of collaborations that have maintained its status as one of the most coveted items of the past two decades.

It's not easy to give a new spin to a handbag year after year, so in 2019 the Fendi team turned the Baguette into a multisensory object which you can smell, wear or just enjoy as a work of art.

To achieve this, the house enlisted the help of Paris-based perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. A creator of bestselling fragrances both for his own brand and global labels such as Burberry, Kurkdjian has patented a special technique to scent leather.

The technique dates back to 12th-century France, as Kurkdjian explains when we meet him at the Fendi store in Miami's Design District.

"I found a letter in the national archives in France," says Kurkdjian. "There was a mention of a royal law from 1190 from King Philippe-Auguste who enacted a law to protect the guild of glove makers, giving them the right to use scent."