This limited-edition scented Fendi bag was inspired by horse pee - and we got that from the horse's mouth

Vincenzo La Torre
South China Morning Post

Much like its counterpart in Hong Kong, Art Basel Miami, the art fair that every December attracts the world's glitterati to the American city, has become a major draw for luxury labels.

This year alone, brands such as Louis Vuitton, Berluti, Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and more hosted events, while Dior pulled all the stops with a blockbuster menswear show at the Rubell Family Collection, one of the city's top museums.

The first luxury brand to associate itself with Art Basel, and more specifically Design Miami, the design fair that takes place alongside the art fair, was Fendi, which has been showing limited-edition collector's items in Miami since 2008.

This year the Roman leather-goods house paid homage to one of its most iconic bags, the Baguette, which creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi created in 1997.

Since then the bag, which had a starring role in TV show Sex & the City and was the first "it bag", has been reinvented for a series of collaborations that have maintained its status as one of the most coveted items of the past two decades.

It's not easy to give a new spin to a handbag year after year, so in 2019 the Fendi team turned the Baguette into a multisensory object which you can smell, wear or just enjoy as a work of art.

To achieve this, the house enlisted the help of Paris-based perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. A creator of bestselling fragrances both for his own brand and global labels such as Burberry, Kurkdjian has patented a special technique to scent leather.

The technique dates back to 12th-century France, as Kurkdjian explains when we meet him at the Fendi store in Miami's Design District.

"I found a letter in the national archives in France," says Kurkdjian. "There was a mention of a royal law from 1190 from King Philippe-Auguste who enacted a law to protect the guild of glove makers, giving them the right to use scent."

Back then gloves were made of leather and, in order to remove hair from the skins, glove makers used horse urine, which contains natural ammonia.

As one can imagine, the whiff emanating from the leather once it dried was far from pleasant, which is why glove makers had to use water to get rid of the stench and then infuse the gloves with perfumes.

Kurkdjian is the first to admit that it's not a very glamorous origin story, but this discovery led to more research, which eventually turned into a process that he patented.

"In 2004 I recreated a pair of scented gloves for the palace of Versailles," says Kurkdjian. "I went to see artisans in the south of France to recreate fragrances from the old times and I followed recipes in old books. In 2005 I made a collection of scented leather goods, like card holders for my brand, and then Fendi approached me six months ago."

Kurkdjian made a custom fragrance for the project, called FendiFrenesia, and impregnated the Baguette with the scent, which lasts up to three years and can then be revived with a few sprays of the fragrance onto a small piece of cardboard tucked in an inside pocket.

"The perfume is leather-oriented but not leathery," says Kurkdjian. "My idea was to create a light leather, because Fendi always makes leather and fur feel like light fabrics when you hold them. So I wanted to make a light leather, not a dark, sticky and smoky or masculine leather."

To take things further, Kurkdjian teamed up with Canadian artist Christelle Boule, who is obsessed with the idea of photographing invisible things such as sounds.

The artist poured the Fendi perfume on photographic paper and let it dry. The resulting yellow-and-white abstract image, rendered in leather by the Fendi ateliers in Florence, Italy, is now the surface pattern of the scented Baguette.

"I always get a different image based on the perfume," Boule says in Miami. "This is the image showing the chemical reaction of the photo paper and the fragrance, so it's like the DNA of the fragrance, the true essence of the perfume. There is a texture and an image to the fragrance."

Brands such as Fendi operate in a very competitive environment, and projects like this inject an element of storytelling into their image even though they do little for the bottom line (only a few pieces of the scented Baguette are available at the Fendi store in Miami and online).

These initiatives create buzz and help brands stand out, especially now that events such as Art Basel are turning into mini fashion weeks and becoming yet another way for luxury players to show their creativity and prowess.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

