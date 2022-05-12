This local business helps sort out your weekend plans for you

Boredom happens to the best of us, especially on the weekends. You've visited all the cafes and you would have already exhausted your whole list of activities to try in Singapore.

So what else is there to do to spice up our weekends on our little red dot? Good news is, local lifestyle concierge, Native, has launched a series of experiences for you to try that are not only reserved for couples but also for your family and friends too.

Originally founded in 2018 as a Singapore-based travel booking site, Kevin Chow, partner and co-founder of Native, decided to revamp the premier lifestyle concierge to serve curated experiences and exclusive events made for millennials and those who like to have a good time.

Some of these activities include the an exclusive multi-course sake-and-Japanese tapas pairing, at Sake Labo, as well as a fun tufting session at Studio An where you can try your hands at making your own rug.

Inspiring us to discover the magic right in our hood, "Like A Native" , you can expect to find loads of experiences that are "something a little out of the ordinary". To find out more about what Native has in store for you in the weeks ahead, continue reading on.

Hands-On Rug-Tufting workshop @ Studio An

PHOTO: Her World Online

During the pandemic, various throwback artisanal activities have risen in popularity. On TikTok, more specifically, one of these activities includes tufting.

For the unacquainted, tufting is the art of making small impressions in furniture by weaving. The end result? Soft, fluffy rugs that you can lay on the floor or you can even hang up on your walls.

Now, over at Studio An, Native will be offering a hands-on workshop where you can experiment and try your hands at tufting your own rug with a wide variety of colourful yarns for you to choose from, ranging from premium cotton-blends to pure wool, as well as specialty speckled yarn.

First off you'll start with tracing your design from your phone that will be projected on the canvas (or you can even try free-handing a design if you're more confident).

Then, you'll also be taught how to handle the tufting gun by their experienced instructors, before working on your own piece. After completing your masterpiece, Studio An will then prepare your rug and send it to your address in about 3 weeks. And voila!

And while it does seem a little intimidating at first for some, we actually tried the experience ourselves and we can definitely vouch that it's easy and just as fun as we had expected it to be.

More importantly, as first-timers with no prior experience in tufting, it's safe to say that no skills are required for this workshop. You'll learn everything you need to know during the activity and you might even get hooked and come back for more.

Turn your Spin Art into an NFT @ Spin Paint House

PHOTO: Native

You've probably tried art jamming, but have you considered turning your masterpiece into an NFT? Over at Spin Paint House, you can now bring home your own unique creation and an NFT of your own artwork.

Featuring custom-made spin booths, here you can make beautiful abstract art through pendulum and spin painting.

Create a variety of painting effects with this new form of painting that allows you to explore your creativity and choose from a wide range of paints to design your art piece. After the session, your artwork will then be converted into an NFT for you to keep.

It's the perfect activity to try out on the weekend with your date or even as a family-friendly activity.

Chef's Table @ Sake Labo

PHOTO: Native

If you're planning to surprise your partner with a boozy night then this activity might just be right up your alley. Enter Chef's Table at Sake Labo. Expect an exclusive multi-course that will include loads of sake and Japanese tapas, that have been thoughtfully designed by Sake Labo's Executive Chef Derek.

Here, you'll be seated on the restaurant's iconic mezzanine floor, where you'll have a full view of the kitchen where you can watch them prepare plates of delectable Japanese tapas.

On top of that, you will also be served a pairing of sake with each course. Some of the few dishes that you can expect: 'Louis Vuitton Trunk Surprise'; Torched Miso Marinated Tuna Belly topped with truffle caviar; French Duck Liver Terrine with Fresh Passion Fruit sandwiched in Monaka; Ah Hua Kelong Prawn Tempura; Binchotan Grilled Miyazaki A5 Beef Steak; and last but not least, a generous serving of Yuzu Sorbet.

Singapore's disappearing trade day tour

PHOTO: Native

For something that's a little out of the ordinary, consider Singapore's disappearing trade day tour by Native.

In this day tour, you'll be visiting the talented traditional artisans who are still practising their crafts and preserving traditions in Singapore.

As part of the tour, you'll be visiting the oldest remaining traditional bakeries left in Singapore to learn more about how bread was made the old fashion way, as well as a coffee roasting factory to find out about the history of traditional 'Kopi O' and a behind the scenes look at how sachima, pig ear biscuits, cuttlefish snacks and other local snacks are made.

Aside from food, one of the other disappearing trades that you'll get to experience in this tour will be the art of paper house-making that are typically used to burn as a way to pay respect and pray for ancestors. While it's typically unlike your usual date ideas, we're certain that you'll find a deeper appreciation for all these local disappearing trades in Singapore.

For a full list of experiences, check out Native’s website here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.