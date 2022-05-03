Lockdowns help grow Taiwan fitness instructor followers to 33.2 million

A fitness instructor is enjoying an explosion in his social media presence as millions of people in China have turned to him for exercise ideas as they are stuck in lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The trainer, Will Liu Keng-hung, who sometimes had a modest 20,000 viewers for his videos before the lockdowns in some Chinese cities, now has 33.2 million followers and the account continues to grow rapidly.

Liu, a Taiwanese singer and a close friend of pop superstar Jay Chou, runs a two-hour live stream every day to lead his followers through an exercise regime. Most live-stream sessions attract 10 million participants, and he has had two million people watching him simultaneously.

They have become popular because Liu brings a lot of humour to his lessons and designs them specifically to be helpful during at-home quarantines .

Plus, Liu understands their plight, being stuck in Shanghai’s ongoing quarantine himself.

“Forget your annoyance. Forget the sadness. Go! Go! Forget how old you are. We are all young people,” said the 50-year-old man while teaching a set of self-compiled gymnastics called the Goddess Exercise.

His core fans are primarily women, calling themselves “Liu Keng-hung girls”. “Liu Keng-hung girls never give up,” they cheer during the sessions.

Most of the movements are simple, including his signature Shuttlecock Exercise, which imitates the movements of kicking up a shuttlecock, a traditional Chinese folk game called jianzi .

He often works out with his wife or mother-in-law, showing that his programme is accessible to people of all ages and exercise backgrounds.

One woman said she had spent 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) on personal training at a gymnasium before the coronavirus outbreak. She had to stop her exercise habit after the gym facilities were closed during the lockdown.

“I followed Liu on Douyin by accident and now I check in with him every day to do gym exercises,” said the woman, who was not named, in an interview with the business news website lanjinger.com . “It only took me two weeks to see results.”

Many internet users said they feel exhausted and their legs ached after receiving Liu’s free fitness training.

“I did the exercise for an hour, and I spent the next three days in bed,” wrote one internet user.

His account has been suspended three times for violating Douyin’s censorship rules, the first time being when the platform decided his excessive armpit hair was “indecent”.

The second time was because his tight vest accentuated his chest muscles making them look too prominent, deemed as “pornographic”.

The third time was when Liu said “I hope Jay Chou stays healthy” when interacting with his fans. The Douyin algorithm mistakenly thought he was talking about medicine without a medical license.

