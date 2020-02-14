Lonely no more: Ways to spend Valentine's Day on your own

Valentine's Day is often synonymous with flower bouquets and chocolates, which have come to be seen as signs of one's affection. Sometimes, the celebration is also associated with watching romantic films or sharing an intimate, candlelight dinner.

But if those are just not your cup of tea and you'd rather celebrate Valentine's Day on your own, here are some ways to spice up the day of love:

GO ON A BLIND DATE... WITH A BOOK

Until Feb 23, Kinokuniya Bookstores in Jakarta are holding Blind Date with a Book events. The stores display books wrapped in brown paper with intriguing clues tagged on the front, and customers can choose books that suit their preferences.

A 20 per cent discount is available for the books at Kinokuniya's outlets in shopping malls in Central Jakarta, such as Plaza Senayan and Grand Indonesia.

From Feb 15 to 16, Kinokuniya Bookstore at Plaza Senayan will also hold Love and Relationship Reading - Tarot Valentine's Day. The sessions are available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with prices starting from Rp 100,000 (S$10) per 15 minutes.

SHOP

Several shopping malls in Jakarta are also ready to indulge you with Valentine's Day discounts, including Senayan City shopping mall in Central Jakarta.

The mall is scheduled to hold #SCVALENTINE'SDAY from Feb 14 to 16, which will feature various brands, including South Korean cosmetics brands Innisfree and Laneige, American fast food chain Burger King and American ice cream brand Häagen Dazs.

Those interested in animal conservation can follow a shopping guide list released by zoological park Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado, United States.

The list consists of brands that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), a nonprofit, multistakeholder organisation that promotes sustainable palm oil and aims to "make a difference for orangutans and other endangered species".

This #ValentinesDay, keep orangutans in your heart by supporting companies that belong to @RSPOtweets. They've committed to using sustainable #palmoil in their products, which helps protect orangutans' natural habitats. (Free shopping app and more at https://t.co/wIybcHvv57!) pic.twitter.com/Yy6aA0IEqL — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) February 4, 2020

For this Valentine's Day, for instance, the list features both chocolate and beauty brands, such as Ferrero, Hershey's, Lindt, Lancome, Estee Lauder and The Body Shop.

ADOPT A CLOWNFISH

If you plan to travel to Thailand this February, pay a visit to Phi Island Village Beach Resort in Koh Phi. The resort's Marine Discovery Centre is dedicated to the marine species of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi National Park. The environmental central runs various eco-friendly activities, such as coral preservation and fish breeding and release programs.

The beach resort allows its guests to adopt their own clownfish, starting from selecting the fish and naming it. Guests are also able to hop on a long-tail boat to release their adopted fish. Certificates of appreciation are also provided, with prices for the activity starting from 18,000 Thai Baht (S$803).

THROW A SLUMBER PARTY