Long before baristas made coffee froth art China had chabaixi, and now it's back

An ancient Chinese tea ceremony involving drawing patterns and characters in whipped tea with water is making a comeback in China after it was shown on a hit TV drama set 1,000 years ago.

The long-forgotten drinkable art, chabaixi , literally meaning "a hundred tricks with tea", has gained overnight popularity as viewers were stunned by the delicate painting and calligraphy with tea froth that looks like modern latte art.

Despite being added to the list of items of intangible cultural heritage of southeastern China's Fujian province in 2017, chabaixi was only known and mastered by a small group of tea enthusiasts, until the television show A Dream of Splendour , where the technique was shown in detail, became one of the most-watched TV series after its debut on June 2.

Chabaixi was a popular activity among scholars and officials during the Song dynasty (960-1279), but it almost disappeared in modern China, said Chinese heritage academic Zhang Zhifeng, who revived the technique in 2009.

"Like writing poems or painting, chabaixi was a way to express emotions and find inner peace in ancient times," said Zhang, who has spent nearly four decades studying and promoting China's intangible heritage.

Widely described in ancient poems, the chabaixi ceremony involves complicated procedures.

"There are over a dozen steps, from grinding tea for fine powder, to pouring boiled water and stirring the mixture for thick froth, and finally drawing the patterns," Zhang said.

The process before the drawing is known as diancha , a tea-making technique popular in the Tang and Song dynasties in China and still widely used in Japan today.

A handout photo. Chabaixi, also called tea painting, is a special tea ceremony

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The quality of diancha is crucial to whether patterns can be successfully produced later, said Zhang.

"Different from latte art, in chabaixi, clear water is used to inject into the froth instead of milk," he said. When small droplets of water touch the surface of whipped tea through a wooden teaspoon, it turns into a white colour and usually disappears after 15 to 20 minutes.

"I'm so glad that this art form has been revitalised, especially after A Dream of Splendour brought it to a large number of TV audiences. If we lost it, we would lose a part of history," said Zhang, who was invited to give a lecture to the show's crew during production.

He started researching the origins of chabaixi in the 1980s and brought the technique back in 2009 after decades of trials and practice.

Having taught the skill to over 600 students from across China in the past decade, he found scenes of chabaixi in the drama aroused unprecedented interest among ordinary people, many of whom knew little about tea culture before.

As the show attracted 1.5 billion views within 10 days, Zhang also saw a surge in inquiries from potential learners and received more media interview invitations than ever.

"I think this is especially meaningful because it led people, especially the young generation, to learn about our fine traditional culture," he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.