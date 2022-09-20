Looking for love, want to banish illness? You've just got to believe in it

Sonam Uttamchandani envisioned herself healed from an autoimmune condition and severe acne; Karrie Bitanga visualised a successful life in Hong Kong; and Alexandra Leung "dreamed" her soulmate into existence.

For these women, manifesting played a big role in getting what they desired.

"In 2012, I was on a break from university when I felt extremely fatigued and experienced painful acne," shares Uttamchandani, who was born in the Philippines and now lives in Singapore.

"To determine if I'd be suitable for a treatment called Roaccutane for my acne, I had to do a blood test to check my liver function; through this, my doctor discovered that I had autoimmune hepatitis."

Uttamchandani was prescribed immunosuppressant drugs and told to avoid processed foods and make some lifestyle changes.

In addition to following her doctor's orders, the 32-year-old pictured herself in the best of health, meditating on this image every morning and imagining how good it would feel to finally be well.

She also started self-care rituals – journaling everything that she was grateful for and treating her skin with natural products that she made.

Sonam Uttamchandani envisioned herself healed from an autoimmune condition and severe acne.

PHOTO: Sonam Uttamchandani

A decade on, Uttamchandani still takes immunosuppressant medication but her acne is gone and autoimmune hepatitis is no longer an issue for her.

Little did she know at the time, but concocting masks and lotions in her kitchen all those years ago also led to her launching her own skincare brand, Founders Beauty.

"My only intention was to heal," she adds. "That desire drove my thoughts and actions, and that's when my health and skin began improving."

Bitanga says that a positive mindset and making "empowered" statements about what she wanted brought her dream of living a successful life in Hong Kong to fruition.

"I fell in love with the city during my first visit in 2005 and told my friends that I was going to leave Manila, where I was based, and move here and make a name for myself," the 45-year-old Filipina explains.

"Soon after, I got a publishing job in Hong Kong, but I later left it to start a public relations and marketing consultancy.

"It was scary being an entrepreneur without a steady income, but I visualised doing well and imagined how it would feel to get the outcome I desired.

"Seventeen years later, I'm still in Hong Kong and my business is thriving."

Karrie Bitanga says that a positive mindset brought her dream of living a successful life in Hong Kong to fruition.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Leung believes that visualisation techniques were what drew her partner, Kieran, to her.

"I knew what I wanted my ideal man to be like and the relationship I wanted to have," says the 26-year-old co-founder of Monogic, a digital marketing agency and consultancy based in Hong Kong.

"I kept those visions in my mind and even wrote about them in my journal every night. At the same time, I worked on myself, looking at how I could improve so that I could be the best partner to my soulmate.

"Journaling is an effective manifestation tool because it allows you to picture your goals more clearly and guides you in making them a reality.

"Not long after I started journaling, I met Kieran. After a month of seeing each other, we knew we wanted to be together – we shared the same values and ambitions – and a year later, in 2019, we decided to partner for the long term."

Many of us have heard of "manifesting", which is the process of bringing something tangible into your life that you have believed in, planned for or visualised.

The concept, sometimes described as the law of attraction, was popularised in the hugely successful 2006 film, The Secret.

But can you really will your goals to happen? Is it enough to just believe that your dreams will come true?

"Belief is a powerful thing; it can motivate us to persevere through the most difficult times in pursuit of a goal, but there must also be action," says Sarah Kalmeta, a career transition coach based between Hong Kong and the US, and the founder of Pivot Point, which offers coaching programmes.

Sarah Kalmeta is a career transition coach based in Hong Kong and the United States. PHOTO: Sarah Kalmeta

"Like professional athletes who visualise winning prior to competing, it's important to not only believe in yourself and envision yourself with the result already in hand, but also to experience all the positive emotions that come with it, such as elation, joy and satisfaction," says Kalmeta.

"This will trigger your body's production of dopamine, a feel-good hormone, which will send positive reinforcement signals to your brain and motivate you to take or repeat an action."

Many researchers have investigated the importance of nurturing positive emotions. Barbara Fredrickson, a professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US, is one.

She found that people with a positive attitude tend to overcome obstacles more quickly and are more resilient.

Alexandra Leung believes that visualisation techniques were what drew her partner, Kieran, to her.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A positive mindset makes us more open-minded, creative, innovative, empathetic and connected – qualities that can help us transform our lives for the better, according to Fredrickson, who, as the director of the university's Positive Emotions and Psychophysiology Laboratory, has been studying positive emotions for more than 30 years.

As well as being clear about what you want, Kalmeta adds that you should ask "why" you want it; this is essential to helping you set goals and act on them.

Be honest with yourself when asking "why". Why do you want a specific result? Why is that particular goal important to you?

Then, look at what it would mean to achieve it. Allow yourself to answer what comes first to your mind, without judgment.

Bitanga fell in love with Hong Kong during her first visit in 2005.

PHOTO: Karrie Bitanga

This is a good opportunity to be clear about your values and what you need in your life. Tools like a habit tracker or a vision board – one filled with images and words related to your goals – may make it easier to measure your progress.

Asking "why" also helps you understand what makes you tick, which brings clarity, says Kalmeta. Clarity breeds certainty, and when you are certain, you take action.

Sometimes, self-doubt may creep in when we are trying to manifest our dreams. That critical inner voice may tell us that we are not deserving of them or incapable of accomplishing them. This can happen to the most confident of us.

Kalmeta advises recognising that these thoughts are not permanent, and to change the narrative in your head and choose behaviours that support your goals instead.

"We can change our stories around worthiness and allow ourselves to dream again. It doesn't take time, only intention. Digging into your 'why' will help you in this process," she says.

Bitanga admits that the journey to manifesting her dreams wasn't always smooth, but adds that pushing through the negative thoughts and obstacles only strengthened her "winning mindset" and motivated her to stay committed to her goals.

"When my next steps weren't clear and I wasn't in a good emotional space, I shut down the negative self-talk and reminded myself why I'd set out to achieve my goals in the first place.

"And of course, I didn't just sit there and wish for things to go my way.

"I made sure that my actions and behaviours were always aligned with my intentions and values, and I truly believed that good things would happen for me eventually."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.