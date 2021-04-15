Louis Vuitton's $52k airplane bag goes viral

French leather-goods house Louis Vuitton is making headlines this week for one of the accessories from its autumn/winter 2021 collection, shown in Paris in January and hitting stores now.

Men’s creative director Virgil Abloh, who is also the founder of fashion label Off-White, came up with a men’s purse in the shape of a plane that retails for US$39,000 (S$52,063).

For Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2021 show, unveiled in Shanghai last year, Abloh also had some fun with the brand’s signature monogrammed accessories, embellishing them with stuffed animals and plush toys.

Abloh, however, is not the first designer to come up with bags in fun shapes meant to generate excitement and online buzz rather than actual sales.

American designer Thom Browne’s Hector Bag, which is in the shape of a dog, has been carried by celebrities including Janelle Monae and was inspired by the designer’s own dachshund, Hector. Prices start at US$26,000 and go up to US$30,000 for models in crocodile leather.

