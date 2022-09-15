Lymphoma symptoms, treatments for the blood cancer, and who's most at risk

Every year for the last 18, World Lymphoma Awareness Day has been observed on Sept 15. This year, it highlights the need for improvements in diagnosing, treating and tracking lymphomas.

The illness, a form of blood cancer, was spotlighted recently when American actress Jane Fonda shared that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and had started chemotherapy.

To understand lymphomas, you first need to understand lymphocytes – one of five white blood cell types in our bodies.

White blood cells are an essential part of the body’s immune response, explains Muhamad Alhaj Moustafa, assistant professor of medicine in the division of haematology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida-based Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

In a healthy person, these cells die and are replaced by new cells. But sometimes the lymphocytes develop mutations which prevent them from dying off – mutations are a defining feature of cancer – and cancer of the lymphocytes is called lymphoma.

It could be regarded as a cancer of the white blood cells, cancer of the immune system, or cancer of the blood because of the cells’ origin, says Moustafa.

There are more than 70 types of lymphoma and these are broadly divided into Hodgkin lymphomas and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

The cancer is named after Thomas Hodgkin, who first noticed and described abnormalities in the lymphatic system in 1832 while working at Guy’s Hospital in London. He monitored a handful of patients with large, painless lymph nodes.

Lymphoma can affect any part of the body but most frequently involves the lymph nodes, which are part of the lymphatic system.

Professor Martin Wong Chi-sang at the Chinese University of Hong Kong describes lymphoma as a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system and involves lymph nodes (lymph glands), the spleen, the thymus gland and bone marrow.

Depending on the subtype of lymphoma, Moustafa says, it could be a very slow-growing disease which might not require treatment at all, or it “could be fast-growing and very aggressive requiring immediate treatment”. That is why, he says, it is critical to confirm the lymphoma subtype, as it will determine how this cancer is managed, and the outcome.

How common is it? The International Agency for Research on Cancer) – the World Health Organisation’s specialised cancer agency – notes the 2020 incidence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma was about 544,350 cases, and 83,090 for Hodgkin lymphoma. Risk increases with age; more than half of those diagnosed are over 65.

Wong, who was part of a study that published a report on the risk factors and trends for Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, says there is a higher prevalence of the disease in high-income countries.

He suggests this could be so because the numbers are not accurately reflected in low-income countries where diagnostic resources are limited.

It could also be that living in a high-income country comes with higher rates of environmental risk factors such as smoking, obesity and hypertension.

Research suggests that those with higher living standards in childhood had a higher risk of young-onset Hodgkin lymphoma than children who grew up in less favourable conditions.

Rising numbers of lymphomas are seen in Hong Kong, Wong says, as more people are predisposed to those risk factors. Significantly, there is a marked increase in Hodgkin’s lymphoma among women, which could be linked to the accelerating rise in obesity and metabolic diseases.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the seventh most common cancer globally – and it increased more rapidly in women (from 7.9 to 30.7 per cent) than in men (9.4 to 27.2 per cent) in the past three decades.

Not surprisingly, prognosis depends on the subtype; Hodgkin lymphomas generally have a higher survival rate than non-Hodgkin lymphomas, says Wong, but the overall outcome depends on how late the disease is diagnosed and the type of lymphoma.

Survival rates have been steadily rising in the past 50 years. In 1975 the chance of making it to five years with a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma was just 45 per cent; now it’s over 75 per cent.

And there continues to be good news, says Moustafa. “Although the first-line treatment in most lymphomas is still based on chemo- and immunotherapy, there have been many new advancements in recent years that have further improved the outcomes of many types of lymphomas.”

These include the introduction of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) which, he explains, “are T-cells [a type of lymphocyte] that have been genetically engineered to produce an artificial T-cell receptor that can attack cancer cells when reintroduced to the body”.

Also, a new class of antibodies called bi-specific antibodies is being evaluated and has shown good results against many types of lymphomas. Bi-specific antibodies are artificial proteins that can simultaneously bind to two different types of antigen on cells. This will trigger an immune cell that is close to the cancer cells to produce a direct killing effect.

A number of new drugs targeting lymphomas are expected to soon get approval from the US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA), too.

In the meantime, how can health providers work towards this year’s lymphoma awareness goals of diagnosing, tracking and treating the disease more effectively?

Wong says it’s key to educate people on lymphoma’s symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, weight loss and fatigue.

“That way, hopefully, people know what to look out for and to seek medical attention quickly when, if, symptoms appear,” he says.

This will bring about an earlier diagnosis, contributing to better outcomes.

And, he says, it’s important that lymphoma patients who have been treated know to see a doctor if the symptoms return, as the disease may recur. They should continue to track the disease.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.