Macau showgirl turned Pilates instructor on how the exercises can change your life, and her tips for staying fit and mobile

Pilates instructor Corinne Clifford moves around the room assisting students in a private class. With one she corrects inward-turning toes, the other she tells to slow down the movement.

She places her hand under my spine - too much space, she says, I need to use my abdominal muscles to push my body flat on to the mat.

With BASI (Body Arts Science International) Pilates, Clifford is continuing an exercise format created by a German boxer and circus performer, who was placed in an internment camp in England at the outset of the first world war.

To stay fit he devised a set of exercises for himself and fellow detainees, with breathing techniques and an emphasis on the conditioning and muscle strength of the whole body.

He would later go to New York, where he opened a studio and continued to study anatomy and fitness, and shared his knowledge and passion for a fitness programme that is going strong a century later.

This morning, I give a silent salute to Joseph Pilates as, with arms outstretched behind me I roll my body up to a sitting position, the aptly named Roll-Up.

From Essex in southeast England, Clifford is a former ballet dancer and ex-Macau showgirl, who performed for seven years until 2008 at the Hotel Lisboa in The Crazy Paris Show, which still runs today and is based on the legendary cabaret Crazy Horse Paris.

PHOTO: Corinne Clifford

Photographs show Clifford in glittering headgear, feather boas and French-style Can Can outfits.

"You'd have a nine-month contract, seven days a week, performing every night, with a matinee in the afternoon," she says. "Funky, fast number, slow, cabaret, there would be a staircase that would be lowered on to the stage. It was a variety show - one with feathers and a chair."

Great entertainment, but it put considerable pressure on the spine and joints. "I loved it but retired at the age of 32," says Clifford, whose dancing took her on contracts around the world.

She had been a ballet dancer since the age of seven, she was sports captain at school, loved the gym, and when not at school would be riding her BMX bike. Sport and dance had always been integral parts of her life and in 2008, aged 32, she found herself at a crossroads.

Clifford, from Essex in southeast England, is a former ballet dancer.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I wanted to keep my body condition, I wanted to keep fit," she says. "That's why I became an instructor because then I could use all my knowledge from being a dancer and put it into instructing my Pilates classes, because classical ballet and Pilates are both very technical."

Clifford first started doing Pilates at the age of 16 alongside her ballet at the then South East Theatre School in Hadleigh in Essex. In 2008, she qualified as an instructor, with an additional qualification for prenatal classes.

"Prenatal Pilates is mainly safety as any class is, but obviously with a pregnant woman you want them to be safe," she says.

Ahead of giving birth, "you want their hips and pelvis to be strong. You want them to be mobile during birth and to comfortably open out into their hip joints. You want their core to be strong so they can support the added weight on the front of their bodies as the baby grows without losing posture. So again it's about conditioning."

Clifford, who recently set up her own business, Tohi Pilates, for group and private classes, enjoys assisting people to overcome injuries and would like to work more with athletes.

Clifford recently set up her own business, Tohi Pilates, for group and private classes.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Many fitness athletes, golfers, football and basketball players do Pilates because it's conditioning for the entire body. It strengthens muscles and increases your flexibility and mobility. It's keeping the maintenance of your body at any age, whether you are a young teenager or if you're 70 years old. My oldest client is a 72-year-old man."

Clifford makes a golfing swing motion. "If you're a golfer, you're doing this movement all the time - so if you have tight muscles in their back, it could be a problem. Athletes such as cricketers or tennis players are using their bodies in a constant movement, so they've got to move it the other way to avoid injuries."

She's also keen for more men to do Pilates, which she says is commonly perceived as a women's exercise, despite being set up by a man. "I'd enjoy doing an all-male class, it would be a new challenge for me," she says.

For those setting out, Clifford would suggest eight to 10 beginner classes with the recommendation of seeking medical advice for any pre-existing injuries. Then, she says, build to at least two classes per week to see the improvements start to happen.

Clifford says a simple 10-minute routine in the morning can prevent some common injuries.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"For me, the joy is seeing how clients become stronger and more flexible," she says, and able to do movements they couldn't have contemplated a few weeks previously. But she also emphasises that a simple 10 minutes in the morning can prevent some common injuries. "Work on your core and body strength, a simple 10 minutes, a simple roll down after getting up in the morning can help to get the body moving.

"That's how a lot of people injure themselves. The alarm clock goes off, you get out of bed, into the shower, go to work, sit down. You haven't stretched anything, you haven't warmed the body up. So definitely just a 10 minute warm-up each day. But just like anything, the more you do of it, the more you gain from it."

"It's important that Pilates doesn't just become about that weekly class, but about your everyday life," she adds.

"So when you're sitting in front of the TV on the sofa with the popcorn, think about spine alignment, neutral pelvis. Or just being aware, sit up straight with your popcorn!"

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.