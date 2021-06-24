Made by fans, for fans: Social media votes help create new Ford Puma ST Gold Edition

In an innovative experiment led by customer-centric design, Ford revealed the winning design specifications of the new Ford Puma ST Gold Edition, which was designed with input from fans on social media.

Ford fans cast almost 275,000 votes in a series of polls on the automaker's Twitter and Instagram channels over the course of 10 days, choosing the colour combinations of elements including the model's paint, decals and brake calipers, as well as deciding its name.

Following the results, the first ever Ford Performance model to incorporate crowdsourced design will feature design elements such as line decals, red brake calipers, and extensive ST badging.

The Puma ST Gold Edition will be powered by a 197bhp 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, accelerating from zero to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

It features a unique in-segment limited slip differential, force vectoring springs, and suspension and steering setups for exceptional cornering responses. It will be available for sale in Europe later this year.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.