Make-up out, skincare in when working from home. Just ask the stars

Too lazy to wear make-up while working from home? You're not alone - according to Bloomberg, a recent survey found about 90 per cent of women working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic are going barefaced.

Even celebrities who rarely show themselves without a face full of make-up have joined the fray.

A-listers including Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry, Helen Mirren and Jessica Alba have all posted make-up-free selfies while stuck at home.

This does not bode well for beauty companies - data from market research firm NPD Group show total beauty sales in the United States declined 58 per cent year on year in the week ending March 28. It can be beneficial, though, if women begin to put their skincare needs first.

"Now that I am home more, I have no excuse to not be good to my skin. New habits include home facials and face rolling. I have also been using my Foreo face massager weekly and I've been thinking about adding in an LED face mask," says Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Tracy Fong.

Fong is not the only one spending more time on her skin. Beauty retailers such as Joyce Beauty may have noted a decline in lipstick sales, but customers are now stocking up on skincare items such as beauty tools and sheet masks.

"I've added steps to my usual, more basic routine and am trying new things," says fashion executive Jane Tong. "I'm enjoying the little bit of 'me time' that I didn't have pre-quarantine. My skin has definitely improved, but I think it can be attributed to giving it more attention, plus more sleep and a slower-paced lifestyle overall."

While staying at home has given women more time to pamper themselves, working from home can bring new skincare concerns. Being stuck indoors all day means that the skin is exposed to a range of new pollutants.

"We all know how damaging the sun's rays can be - but there are many other light wavelengths that we need to be careful of, including blue light. Wherever you live in the world, indoor pollution can be as bad as outdoor pollution. Additional factors such as mould, heating, air conditioning or poor ventilation can stress out the skin," says Nigma Talib, a Los Angeles-based naturopathic doctor and trained medical aesthetician who counts celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz among her clients.

For this reason, Talib advocates that women simplify their routines and focus on high-quality products that help counteract environmental aggressors.

At the top of her list is a resurfacing cleanser, which contains exfoliating agents such as glycolic acid and salicylic acid, to help remove dead skin cells which can build up daily.

A nourishing moisturiser packed with ingredients such as collagen and hyaluronic acid can protect against moisture loss and oxidative stress, which occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals (unstable molecules with the potential to damage cells) and antioxidants in your body.

Don't forget to apply sunscreen, either. "Layer it on top of a serum loaded with plant stem cells. Sunscreen alone won't prevent light damage to the skin, and the addition of plant stem cells makes your sunscreen 10 times more effective," she says.

Forgoing make-up entirely is not necessarily a good thing. Instead, Talib suggests women pare down their routine and choose products that are multipurpose. Invest in "clean" brands free of toxic chemicals and ingredients, and stick to brands that your skin is already familiar with.

"If it's good quality, make-up can sometimes act as a protective barrier to the skin. I like to suggest a no-make-up look that is simple and free from fussy techniques such as contouring." she says.

"Start with a BB cream or tinted moisturiser with SPF that isn't heavy. Go for a natural colour on your lips - either a simple liner or lip gloss - and a coat of mascara to accentuate your eyes.

"Let your natural beauty shine. You might even come out of quarantine more confident in your skin."

