Makgeolli makeover: How Korean rice beer is shedding its 'old man' image

In a nondescript building near the banks of Seoul's Han River, friends Koh Sung-yong and Lee Sang-woo tend to stainless-steel vats topped by cloth covers.

Inside, steamed rice is bubbling, scenting the air with a sweet and funky bread dough aroma. The fermenting rice will become makgeolli – one of Korea's oldest alcoholic drinks, often referred to in English as rice wine, but more accurately a rice beer.

Traditionally home-brewed for centuries, makgeolli has been mass-produced in factories since the 20th century and has over the decades earned the reputation of being a cheap, old-fashioned beverage enjoyed by old men despite the almost-guaranteed blazing hangover.

At Koh and Lee's Hangang Brewery they are trying to change all that. They are taking makgeolli back to its traditional roots while giving it a contemporary relevance.

They source what are essentially simple ingredients – rice, water and nuruk (a traditional fermentation starter that includes lactic acid bacteria and yeast) – with care to ensure a quality product.

They use only newly harvested Chuchung rice that has been grown within Seoul. They include no additives or artificial sweeteners, relying instead on their brewing process, which involves three fermentations over about eight days, to ensure a delicious sweetness.

The resulting liquid, milky white and smooth, will rest for a week, before being bottled in their coolly utilitarian and minimalist bottles. The labels have been deliberately designed without imagery such as "old-school flower pictures and calligraphy", according to Koh.

"We both always enjoyed drinking good makgeolli, and wanted to help change the image of the drink," he says.

So they delved into the history of the beverage and signed up for a six-month course to learn how to make it. After much trial and error, they released their first makgeolli in 2019.

They refer to their first two varieties (six per cent, and 11.5 per cent, alcohol respectively) as "Naroo", the Korean word for "port", in a nod to the docking stations of the old ferries that used to move people and goods across the Han River.

They now produce 50,000 bottles a month, including their Pyomoon Makgeolli, made from rice and malted wheat.

Hangang is just one player elevating makgeolli and making it a drink of choice for the young and hip across South Korea and beyond. Restaurants around the country now make their own or offer high-quality brands.

In Seoul, Hwanggeum Kongbat – a tofu specialist that was awarded a Michelin green star for its sustainable practices – produces its own makgeolli, which is designed to complement its food and is deliciously thick and sour.

Across town, A Flower Blossom on the Rice, also green-starred, has a short but well-chosen list of Korean liquors including makgeolli and small-batch soju – the Korean grain-based spirit.

Charles H, the speakeasy-style bar in the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, which ranks as the Best Bar in South Korea and number seven on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022 list, has a local take on a piña colada made with makgeolli.

The Korea Colada blends the rice beer with Korean malt gin and house-made bean cream with coconut, adds droplets of citrus and perilla leaf oils, and is served topped with an injeolmi tteok (a Korean rice cake).

Meanwhile, White Bear Makgeolli Bar & Brewery, in Seoul's trendy Sinsa district, offers probably the largest selection of traditional Korean liquors in the country, boasting more than 180 varieties. "White Bear" is the nickname of founder Lee Seung-hoon.

A former secretary general of the Korean Makgeolli Association, and sool (Korean traditional liquor) instructor at various educational institutions, he set up the bar in 2016 to promote artisanal brands.

"There are more than 1,000 traditional breweries and distilleries in Korea, making many different products," says Lee.

"However, beer and diluted soju made by a few large companies accounted for more than 85 per cent of the local market, while small traditional liquor breweries lacked the capital and capacity to promote themselves. So I wanted to create a space that is part encyclopaedia, part museum and part bar."

Lee says that the variety he now sees in makgeolli is a beautiful thing, although perceptions of the liquor still need to catch up to reflect this reality.

The beverage was once under tight government control in terms of ingredients and alcohol content, which cramped diversity and, up until the 1990s, left it uniformly uninspiring. But since regulations have loosened, styles and ingredients have blossomed.

"Experimental alcohols have emerged, particularly in the past year or two due to the state's activation of small-scale liquor manufacturing licences. And natural-style makgeolli is starting to gain the spotlight, as many good ingredients are available," Lee says.

He also credits tourism with helping to popularise makgeolli, as hallyu , or the Korean wave , inspires foreign interest in all things Korean.

"This has helped various styles of makgeolli, with ingredients from different regions, to emerge," says Lee, adding that exports of makgeolli are also rising.

The most popular makgeolli served at White Bear is a sparkling variety by Boksoondoga brewery. It is minerally and floral, with a vivacious effervescence.

As most handmade makgeolli is unpasteurised, the yeast remains live in the bottle, producing a soft effervescence, but in sparkling makgeolli, the bubbles are pronounced, as in champagne.

Also popular are makgeolli flavoured with local fruit, such as grapefruit, or nuts such as chestnut. Cheongsan Noksu Winery, in Jangseong, adds straw­berries to its sparkling makgeolli.

The sophisticated appeal of sparkling makgeolli has also made its way to Hong Kong's trendiest tables. Korean native Jennifer Kim, who opened Danji, a modern Korean bistro, in Hong Kong's Wan Chai neighbourhood, in November, recommends Boksoondoga's red rice sparkling makgeolli, which she describes as perfect for the Christmas season. At Danji, makgeolli is blended with lychee syrup to make a refreshing cocktail.

Kim, a private chef who also owns Seoul Recipe, a Korean food store in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay neighbourhood, hopes to prove that her native cuisine is much more varied than many Hongkongers might think.

"There's so much more to Korean food than just kimchi and barbecue," she says. "I choose the dishes and the drinks that I like, from artisan sake and Korean natural wine to Jeju craft beers, and buckwheat pancakes to crab soybean stew."

She suggests food and drink pairings for her guests, from the classic chimaek (fried chicken and beer) to barbecued pork belly with a dry makgeolli.

"Listening to Blackpink and BTS, drinking makgeolli, and eating kimchi pancakes – what is there to be unhappy about in life in this moment?" she says.

