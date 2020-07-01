Malaysia Airlines offering cheap domestic flights home for CNY

PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia Airlines is offering fixed flat fares on all economy class seats for this Chinese New Year season for travel from Jan 18 until Feb 3.

Called the Fú Fixed Fare Festival, this applies to all domestic destinations on more than 600 domestic flights.

Customers will be able to enjoy all-inclusive (one-way) MHlite Economy fixed fares for departures from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Langkawi, Johor Baru, Kota Baru, Terengganu, Alor Setar and Kuantan at RM129 (S$42.50).

For the same price, customers will also be able to fly between Kota Kinabalu-Tawau, Kuching-Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan, and Kuching-Miri.

Flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, Miri as well as Labuan are at RM169, and to Sandakan and Tawau at RM189.

Malaysia Airlines MHlite Economy fares entitle customers to cabin baggage of up to 7kg as well as complimentary snacks and beverages.

Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said: "Fú, which means good fortune and blessings, is the theme for our Chinese New Year deals - and in line with the theme, we are pleased to offer unbeatable deals for everyone to enjoy the festivities.

"We urge customers not to miss this opportunity and grab their seats as early as possible. For those who travel light, our MHlite Economy fares are the perfect option for a seamless travel experience with Malaysia Airlines.

"Besides the balik kampung crowd, we would also like to encourage travellers to grab these deals to explore the domestic destinations we have on offer, as part of our Fly Malaysia campaign in support of Visit Malaysia 2020."

Customers can visit www.malaysiaairlines.com, the Malaysia Airlines app, or official Malaysia Airlines travel agents, to grab this travel deal.

