Malaysian father-daughter team ice carve their way to international fame

Radio, television and film production undergraduate Elizabeth Yong-Li, 20, is a chip off the (ice) block.

Her father John Yong, 54, is an award-winning veteran ice and snow carver who has represented Malaysia in many competitions, mostly abroad.

Elizabeth herself has participated in two snow sculpture competitions - in Harbin, China (2018) and Nayoro, Japan (2019) - and once in an ice sculpture competition in Harbin (2018), where she won three prizes in team events.

At the 2019 International Snow Sculpting Competition (ISSC) Japan Cup in Nayoro, Elizabeth was part of a team that won the Nayoro Sightseeing & Town Planning Association Executive Chairman Prize (Team Malaysia).

(From left) Yong, Elizabeth and Mohd Hafis Zulbahari were the three members of the Malaysian team at the 2019 ISSC Japan Cup that won the Chairman’s prize. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

The other two members were her dad, who was the team leader, and Mohd Hafis Zulbahari.

Taking part in the competition was a dream came true for Elizabeth.

"I was very excited because previously, I would just observe how my dad chipped away at a block of ice," she said.

"There was no time to practise for the Nayoro competition. My father just explained the competition sculpture concept to me and gave me on-the-spot guidance," she shared.

Growing up, Elizabeth would tag along with her dad to his workplace.