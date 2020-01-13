Malaysian father-daughter team ice carve their way to international fame

Award-winning ice and snow sculptor John Yong is passing on his skill and expertise to his daughter.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Majorie Chew
The Star/Asia News Network

Radio, television and film production undergraduate Elizabeth Yong-Li, 20, is a chip off the (ice) block.

Her father John Yong, 54, is an award-winning veteran ice and snow carver who has represented Malaysia in many competitions, mostly abroad.

Elizabeth herself has participated in two snow sculpture competitions - in Harbin, China (2018) and Nayoro, Japan (2019) - and once in an ice sculpture competition in Harbin (2018), where she won three prizes in team events.

At the 2019 International Snow Sculpting Competition (ISSC) Japan Cup in Nayoro, Elizabeth was part of a team that won the Nayoro Sightseeing & Town Planning Association Executive Chairman Prize (Team Malaysia).

(From left) Yong, Elizabeth and Mohd Hafis Zulbahari were the three members of the Malaysian team at the 2019 ISSC Japan Cup that won the Chairman’s prize. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

The other two members were her dad, who was the team leader, and Mohd Hafis Zulbahari.

Taking part in the competition was a dream came true for Elizabeth.

"I was very excited because previously, I would just observe how my dad chipped away at a block of ice," she said.

"There was no time to practise for the Nayoro competition. My father just explained the competition sculpture concept to me and gave me on-the-spot guidance," she shared.

Growing up, Elizabeth would tag along with her dad to his workplace.

"Of course, she would be at the sidelines, watching me as I chiselled away and carved the ice blocks, " said Yong, a lecturer in 3D sculpting.

It was from there that her interest and love for this artistic skill grew.

From the age of five, she was my assistant, happily lending a hand whenever I needed help. As she grew older, I would let her put away excess ice blocks," recalled Yong, who is from Ampang, Selangor.

Elizabeth added that her father later taught her the step-by-step process of ice carving.

This snow sculpture of two cultures being one won the Nayoro Sightseeing and Town Planning Association Executive Chairman Prize at the 2019 ISSC Japan Cup. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"I always wanted the chance to experience the fun of transforming an ice block into a sculpture. When he was carving his ice sculptures, he would demonstrate how to use the tools of the trade and let me try them. He would correct me when I was using them wrongly," she said.

For practice, Yong would let her use clay instead of ice to turn her design into 3D models.

"Clay is a safer material and can be used anytime, anywhere. It can also easily be shaped and reshaped," she said.

Other than ice and snow sculptures, Elizabeth has also tried her hand in carving with other media.

She said: "I tried portrait sculpting with clay before but it didn't turn out well. I would need to practise more on the drawing

first and will try again at another time."

ACHIEVING HER DREAM

Elizabeth completed her secondary school education at Tsun Jin High School, Kuala Lumpur, in 2016.

Currently, she is pursuing her degree at Shih Hsin University in Taipei, Taiwan, and will be graduating mid-2022.

She is actively involved in her university's co-curricular activities, which take up most of her time.

She is a member of the Drama Club, Overseas Chinese Students Club and Chinese Orchestra Club.

Her hobbies include photography, filming, drawing portraits and playing musical instruments.

The eldest child, she has two younger sisters - Nadia, 14, and Edelia, nine.

Elizabeth in action at the 2019 ISSC Japan Cup in Nayoro. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Without a doubt, Elizabeth is a big fan of her father, who is also well-versed in carving other media such as butter, wood, wax, polystyrene foam, sand, clay, sugar, fruit, vegetable and chocolate.

She remains inspired by her father's advice and encouragement.

"He believes that self-improvement is the most precious reward in every competition and even in life.

"He always tells me that results do not matter and that one should do one's best and never give up easily!" she said.

That's certainly cool advice.

More about
Lifestyle malaysia Families

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES