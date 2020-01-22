Malaysian home cook shares simple, auspicious CNY recipes

Grace Chin Yang Moi's dining table is laden with all the customary meals that typically make up her family's Chinese New Year reunion meal.

Chin is a sweet soul who intermittently tends to her 90-year-old father-in-law Leong Siew Nyap or quietly speaks to her son Jebb Liong as she ladles soup into bowls and feeds her family.

In many ways, Chin's nurturing qualities have largely been inherited from her own mother, who came from a large family of 13 and frequently cooked for the whole extended clan.

"At any festival or occasion, my mum would be the one cooking and my sister and I would be there to help. Because I watched my mum cook so much, I knew what ingredients she used, but didn't keep it in my head or write it down anywhere, " admits Chin.

But when she moved from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur in 2000, Chin was forced to cook for her own young family and had to recall her mother's many recipes.

"That's when I really picked up cooking. And from there, I slowly improved and soon found that cooking is not actually that difficult. These days, you can just give me any ingredient and I can come up with a dish!" she says euphorically.

Because Chin's cooking skills are so dependable, she has taken on the task of cooking the family's reunion meal every Chinese New Year, and draws inspiration from the childhood favourites that her mother used to make.

Chin says her CNY recipes are so simple that anyone should be able to replicate it at home with ease.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"Those days, there were no ready-made sauces like now - they only had light soya sauce and oyster sauce. It was so simple. I still use basic sauces and ingredients in all my dishes," says Chin.

Her CNY dish of mushroom and chicken feet for example makes use of just a few ingredients; chicken feet, Chinese dried mushrooms, garlic, oyster sauce and soya sauce. It's a delicious dish that juxtaposes plump, collagen-rich chicken feet against voluptuous, silken soft mushroom slices.

"The chicken feet have very positive connotations, as the feet signify the notion of grabbing at better prospects, that's why I cook it every year. Plus, it's so easy to make," says Chin.

Steamed fish is also important during CNY and fish must be served whole, as opposed to cut fillets. This is also why Chin makes it a point to serve a simple steamed pomfret every year for her relatives and friends.