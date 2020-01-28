This Malaysian travel writer inspires wanderlust on Instagram

The Instagram profile of travel digital content creator Mohd Shahril Fawzy Suhaili should come with some kind of disclaimer. Browsing through the close to 2,000 photos, one can't help but get a serious case of the wanderlust.

One photo depicts a refreshing waterfall in Lake Toba, Indonesia, while the other shows the cool contemporary interior of the Tianjin Binhai Library in China.

But the 27-year-old Sabahan doesn't take these photos with the intention of sparking envy. He just wants to document his love for travelling - and help other travellers along the way.

"I feel the joy of helping people by sharing useful information about travelling. Indirectly, I'm also able to inspire the young generation to travel the world and see what it has to offer, " says Mohd Shahril, who is better known among his followers as Pojie.

His digital endeavour started with an unassuming blog that Mohd Shahril kept while in secondary school."I would share about my daily activities like homework, how I dislike History, and other random things, " he says.

One day, he decided to write about his first overseas trip to Krabi, Thailand. Suddenly, people began to take notice.

"I received a lot of questions from my peers as well as requests to share more about my travel experience. Ever since then, I have slowly turned my website into a professional travel blog where I write mostly about my travel experiences, destination guides, useful tips, budget and itinerary, " Mohd Shahril says.

What started as a hobby has now turned into a budding career. To date, Mohd Shahril has travelled to over 20 countries across five continents. Many of these trips are work-related, as he is a professional travel writer.

"But even when it's for work, I still try to explore at least the essence of the city and country, " he says, adding that he makes it a point to connect with locals and learn their culture.