Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights

Ellyse Ng has been eyeing the weight section of her gym for about two weeks now but never dared step foot on it.

"It took a long time before I finally ventured into the weight section. I was at the gym every day and I was just watching and watching. There weren't any girls there," she says.

Ng, who had never lifted weights before, felt outnumbered by the array of muscle bound men grunting and groaning as they wielded their dumbbells every which way.

"One day, I waited until there was nobody there and I finally tried it out."

To her surprise, after a while, the weight rack and her fellow gym-goers weren't as intimidating as she once thought.

"Malaysians are very friendly people. If I was struggling with something, someone would come up to me and say, 'Can I help you?' That happened 100 per cent of the time."

A change in mindset, more than the physical change itself, was the simplest yet most crucial step in her fitness journey, Ng discovered.

In an interview with StarLifestyle, the 37-year-old, who has a career in advertising and marketing, recalls getting out of a sedentary lifestyle for the first time and the various mental barriers she overcame along the way.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

Ng recalls she first struggled with her weight around Form Four when she began working part-time at a neighbourhood mall.

"I was always very skinny until I started working. I saw food as a reward after a long day of work. It was also a form of empowerment for me, being able to eat well from the money I earn," she says.

Ng carried the same idea well into her adulthood, when she joined the workforce full-time.

The irregular work hours of the ad industry also meant irregular meal times.

Ng, before she started her fitness journey.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

She adds she was never physically active: "The only sport I did was bowling in college. I wasn't even good at it."

After years of staying sedentary, Ng packed on the pounds. "At my heaviest, I was around 88kg in 2015," she shares.

Around 2017, a simple gesture from a friend inspired Ng to take the first step into her fitness journey.

"A friend, who works at a sports brand, runs a lot and I said I want to try it out as well. So one day, he gave me a full set of workout gear including shoes and clothes.