Martha Stewart, lifestyle queen and fashion influencer, is on a roll

Television personality, lifestyle guru and self-made billionaire Martha Stewart is living her best life.

Stewart, who turns 81 on Aug 3, has been on a roll in recent years, starring in fashion shoots, hanging out with celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Drake, and posting sexy selfies that have gone viral.

Stewart with Justin Bieber.

PHOTO: Instagram/marthastewart

Stewart with looks from her Anti Social Social Club line.

PHOTO: Instagram/marthastewart

She is now also an official hypebeast and has collaborated with streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club for a line that includes hoodies and T-shirts printed with cheeky photos of the doyenne seductively eating an oyster and enjoying a lobster.

PHOTO: Instagram/marthastewart

While Stewart is mainly known for her impeccable taste and for decorating homes, cooking lavish meals and throwing the perfect party, she is also a fashion maven – as these little-known facts about her fabulous life show.

Stewart as a model in her 20s.

PHOTO: Martha Stewart

Stewart, born Martha Kostyra, started her career in show business as a model, working for brands such as Chanel to pay her tuition fees at the prestigious Barnard College in New York, where she studied art, European history and architectural history.

When it comes to her personal style, she is a fan of neutral colours and simple silhouettes – often pairing tailored trousers with a cashmere jumper or a flowy kaftan when she is on holiday.

Her favourite designers include Ralph Rucci, Ralph Lauren, Hermès and Brunello Cucinelli, timeless brands beloved by the wealthy.

In 2004, Stewart was famously sentenced to five months in jail for insider trading after selling 4,000 ImClone shares one day before the biopharmaceutical firm’s stock price plummeted.

She made headlines when she showed up to her trial carrying one of her many Hermès Birkin bags, which some saw as a bit tone-deaf.

On the flip side, supporters released Free Martha T-shirts that sold out on the internet.

Stewart at Lake Como, in Italy, in June 2022.

PHOTO: Instagram/marthastewart

Back in 1996, People magazine named Stewart one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” – but she looked even better 25 years later in a glamorous shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

The fashion publication anointed her “the original influencer” and styled her in high-end outfits from brands outside her usual repertoire, such as Balmain, Fear of God and Gucci.

Smack in the middle of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, Stewart posted a selfie from the pool in her East Hampton summer home.

Stewart in her pool in East Hampton in 2020.

PHOTO: Instagram/marthastewart

The post went viral and became a meme for not just her sultry pose but for her beautiful make-up, which featured eyeshadow and lipstick in pastel hues and a sun-kissed glow that perfectly matched her complexion.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.