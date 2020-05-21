McDonald's shares fried chicken recipe for you to try at home

Fast food franchise giant McDonald's is world-famous for its burgers. But in Indonesia, the Golden Arches is also loved for its fried chicken, typically eaten with rice.

As the pandemic has prevented people from eating out, McDonald's Indonesia shared the recipe for its juicy-inside-crispy-outside fried chicken through a Stories post shared on its official Instagram account @mcdonaldsid.

Want to try it out? Here's the recipe:

Main ingredients: Chicken, ice water, cooking oil.

Wet mixture ingredients: Wheat flour, corn starch, milk powder, baking soda, pepper, salt, eggs, water.

Dry mixture ingredients: Wheat flour, corn starch, baking soda, chicken stock powder, garlic powder, fine salt.

Recipe:

1. Prepare the wet mixture. Mix wheat flour, corn starch, milk powder, baking soda, pepper and salt in a bowl. Add egg yolk and mix well. Add water little by little while mixing until it reaches the desired consistency.

2. Prepare the dry mixture. In a separate bowl, mix wheat flour, corn starch, baking soda, chicken stock powder, garlic powder and fine salt into a homogenous dry breading.

3. Prepare the chicken. Rub pepper and salt onto the pieces of chicken. Set aside.

4. Bread the chicken. Take a piece of chicken, roll it into the dry mixture bowl. Shake the chicken to remove extra flour and dip it into the wet mixture. Roll the chicken into the dry mixture one more time.

5. Dip the chicken into ice water and repeat the breading process by rolling it once more in the wet mixture and the dry mixture.

7. Prepare to fry by heating cooking oil in a deep frying pan. Fry the chicken only when the oil is already very hot. When the breading turns golden brown and crispy, take out the chicken and set aside to remove excess oil.

8. Serve while hot.