McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14

Planning a visit to the land of smiles soon? If you're a fan of brown sugar anything, McDonald's Thailand has a treat for you.

From now till Jan 14, get your 16-oz boba fix at a promo price of THB55 (S$2.50) and if you're in the mood to level-up, add a scoop of fluffy vanilla soft-serve on top (THB60, or S$2.70)!

Head's up if you're a fan of tapioca pearls with their soft, chewy texture: McDee's boba are made of konjac so they have more of a crunchy bite to it.

Are you team savoury over sweet? You might also want to check out their larb-flavoured shaker fries that comes with a spicy kick.

