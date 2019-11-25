McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14

PHOTO: Instagram/ punproxl
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Planning a visit to the land of smiles soon? If you're a fan of brown sugar anything, McDonald's Thailand has a treat for you.

From now till Jan 14, get your 16-oz boba fix at a promo price of THB55 (S$2.50) and if you're in the mood to level-up, add a scoop of fluffy vanilla soft-serve on top (THB60, or S$2.70)!

มาแล้วววว! 🥰 "บราวน์บับเบิลที" อร่อยนุ่มกับชานมและไข่มุกบุกบราวน์ชูการ์ เคี้ยวสนุกสุดเพลินเพียงแก้วละ 55.-...

Posted by McDonald's on Friday, 8 November 2019

Head's up if you're a fan of tapioca pearls with their soft, chewy texture: McDee's boba are made of konjac so they have more of a crunchy bite to it.

Are you team savoury over sweet? You might also want to check out their larb-flavoured shaker fries that comes with a spicy kick.

View this post on Instagram

#เชคฟรายส์ลาบแซ่บๆนัวร์ๆ #แมคขายชานมไข่มุกแล้วจ้าาาา . 🍟แมคออกเมนูใหม่อีกแล้วจ้าาา คราวนี้ออกมาเอาใจสายแซ่บและสายชานมไข่มุกบุกบราวน์ชูการ์แบบจุกๆไปเลย . 🥤เมนูชานมไข่มุกหวานหอม มุกหนึบหนับมากจ้าแม่ หรือถ้าอยากอร่อยเพิ่ม สามารถเพิ่มไอติมซอฟต์เสิร์ฟก็ได้นะ มันดีงามอยู่ . 😋ส่วนเชคฟรายส์ลาบ มีความแซ่บจัดจ้าน นัวร์เบอร์สุด กลิ่นข้าวคั่วหอมพุ่งจมูกมาก รสชาติเผ็ดนิดๆพอให้ได้แสบปลายลิ้น . 💎เอาเป็ว่าดีขนาดนี้ต้องรีบไปลองกันด่วนๆเด้ออออ . 🏅 : เมนูชาไข่มุกบุก&เชคฟรายส์ลาบ 💸 : ชาไข่มุกบุก แก้วละ 55.-,60.- ,เชคฟรายส์ลาบมี2ไซซ์ (M 59.-, XL 79.-) 📍 : แมคโดนัลด์สาขาที่ร่วมรายการ และแมคดิลิเวอรี หรือสั่งออนไลน์ * ยกเว้นทุกสาขาในสนามบิน, เมืองทองธานี และเกาะพีพี 📆 : ชานมไข่มุกบุกขายตั้งแต่วันที่ 8 พฤศจิกายน 2562 - 14 มกราคม 2563 ,เชคฟรายส์ลาบ ขายตั้งแต่วันนี้-7 มกราคม 2563 . #ปันโปรXL #ปันโปรเด็กอ้วน #ชานมไข่มุก #ไข่มุกบุก #บราวน์ชูการ์ #เฟรนช์ฟรายลาบ #McDonald #แมคโดนัลด์ #เฟรนช์ฟราย #BubbleTea #เมนูใหม่

A post shared by Punpro XL (@punproxl) on

READ: 5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon

joeylee@asiaone.com

