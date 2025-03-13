Medallions and bookmarks paying homage to iconic neighbourhoods among SG60 collection by Singapore Mint

As Singapore marks its 60th year of independence, the Singapore Mint is introducing a commemorative collection that takes a look back at and celebrates Singapore's heritage and history.

The collection will be released in phases throughout the year starting March, and features celebratory themes and iconic symbols, announced the Singapore Mint on Thursday (March 13).

The products are available for purchase at www.singaporemint.com, or you can head to their retail locations at Coin Gallery, Chinatown Point and Suntec City Mall.

Medallions and bookmarks

Dedicated to the longstanding towns or estates of Toa Payoh, Jurong, Changi, Tiong Bahru and Queenstown, this collection features five silver-proof medallions and four gold-plated coloured bookmarks.

The collection, called Jalan Jalan Through Heritage Districts of Singapore (jalan jalan is a Malay term meaning to take a stroll or walk), aims to be an "invitation to wander, explore and experience Singapore's neighbourhoods".

The Queenstown medallion will be released this September to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Singapore’s first satellite town. But pre-orders are now open.

Made from 999 Fine Silver, each medallion is priced at $130. A promotional price of $120 will be available until April 20 while members of the Singapore Mint can purchase the medallion for $110.

Each design is limited to a mintage of 2,000 pieces.

A notable feature of the collection is the medallion’s double-sided design — one side showcasing the neighbourhood's present, while the other offers a glimpse into its past.

For example, the Toa Payoh medallion highlights the timeless Dragon Playground and the lookout tower of Toa Payoh Town Park on the front.

Flip it over, and you’ll find a tribute to the estate's early days, featuring Samsui women working at attap houses.

The world-renowned Changi Airport takes centre stage on the obverse side of the Changi Medallion, symbolising the modernity and global significance of Changi today.

Surrounding it are colonial bungalows and the Changi Ferry Terminal.

On the reverse, the medallion transports us to Changi's past, with fishermen along the beach — a tribute to its history as a thriving fishing community.

The Jurong Medallion displays the Chinese Garden alongside the Pandan Reservoir, with housing blocks in the background representing the Jurong community today.

Flipping to the reverse side of the coin, intricate engravings depict Jurong in the past, featuring fishing and prawn farms that once were part of the Jurong landscape.

Unsurprisingly, one of Singapore's oldest residential estates Tiong Bahru makes the list of iconic neighbourhoods in this collection.

The Tiong Bahru medallion captures the distinctive brick facade of Block 57, a landmark in the neighbourhood. While the area is now home to trendy cafes, its reverse side reflects a time when hawkers lined Tiong Poh and Seng Poh roads.

The gold-plated bookmarks are available at $15 each, or $10 for members.

Each neighbourhood has its own unique bookmark. The front side is gold-plated and features a colourful and vibrant design of the area today.

An SG60 stamp is also included, marking the significance of the Jalan Jalan collection, while the back of the bookmark provides ample space for handwritten messages.

Kebaya magnet display set

To honour Singapore's first multinational Unesco inscription, there's also a magnet collection that showcases seven Kebaya styles with interchangeable blouses and skirts.

This Kebaya: Threads of Cultural Beauty seven-piece Coloured Display Set retails for $80 while members can purchase it at $60.

The Singapore Mint will be showcasing its collection at the Singapore International Coin Fair (SICF) 2025, held from March 21 to 23 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, and the first 100 sets of the Kebaya magnet set will go for $50.

Merlion ingot

The Dazzling Merlion 1 oz 999 Fine Silver Proof Ingot features a multifaceted design of the iconic half-lion half-fish mascot of the nation.

Each ingot also bears a 'SG60' prefix on the reverse for that added touch of exclusivity.

On top of that, Raffles Mint Collectibles collaborated with Mr. Merlion & Friends to offer a range of collectibles and gifts, including the Mr. Merlion Mystery Medallion Blind Box, the Mr. Lucky Merlion 24K Gold-Foil Frame, and the Mr. Lucky Merlion 24K Gold-Foil 3D Mini Figurine.

Each piece looks to embody the charm of the Merlion, blending tradition with modernity.

Collectors and coin enthusiasts can look forward to even more deals at the SICF 2025 fair.

The first 100 Jalan Jalan medallions will be available at a discounted price of $100 (U.P. $130).

Additionally, those who purchase a medallion during the event can buy a bookmark for just $10 (U.P. $15).

