Meet the Chinese villager with supermodel looks

He's got the looks, he's got the moves and now a rural Chinese villager who imitates supermodels is starting to get endorsement deals.

Wen Fang, who lives in Dali county in the northwest province of Shaanxi, made a name posting photos and videos of himself dressed in women's fashion and strutting his stuff through his village.

He also applies make-up and poses like top models such as Liu Wen, He Sui and Sun Feifei.

He began posting the images on microblogging site Weibo in August last year and has attracted more than 350,000 followers.

Wen Fang is a new face of fashion in China. PHOTO: Screengrab/Pear Video

"Then I received messages from people offering me commercials opportunities," Wen said.

"The products I've been asked to endorse include clothes, underwear and even pots.

"Before that, I didn't know that I could endorse products just because my modelling videos did well."

Wen, 29, said he grew up in the small village and had liked "beautiful things" since he was a child.

He first saw modelling photos when he moved to a bigger town for high school and came across fashion magazines.

"After reading the magazines, I told myself I like these things," Wen told Sohu.com. "But my parents didn't support my idea [to work in the fashion industry] and my mother hoped I would find a job as a nurse."