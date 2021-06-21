Meet Kneesovertoesguy, the social media health and fitness star who got Joe Rogan's golden touch

Growing up in Florida, Ben Patrick had one thing on his mind.

“I was obsessed with basketball,” said the 30-year-old, who was born in California but moved to the Sunshine State during childhood. “I was aware from a young age that I wasn’t as tall or fast as other players, so I knew I’d have to work harder.”

But all that work did not prove fruitful for Patrick, in fact it became a detriment to his cause.

“By age 12 I had chronic knee pain due to my intense training efforts. By 18 I had three surgical alterations and I finished high school with zero college recruitment.

“I would have been wise to give up basketball but somehow I couldn’t, so I worked odd jobs such as painting walls, hoping I would somehow get a second chance.”

Patrick decided to attack his knee problems and make them “bulletproof”, specifically targeting the joint via strength training, mobility, various exercises and unique flexibility movements. It was a breakthrough, but another hurdle suddenly presented itself.

By his third year of university, his game had improved so much Boston University came and offered him a Division 1 scholarship.

He was 23 years old, which meant the National Collegiate Athletic Association didn’t allow him to accept the offer because he was too old according to their recruitment requirements, which are notoriously strict.

Now at a defining moment in his life, Patrick said he decided to bunk normalcy and go his own way.

“I was left with two options: get a lawyer and fight the NCAA ruling, or play Division 2 basketball where I had a dozen plus full scholarship offers. I chose neither.”

Instead, Patrick founded the “Athletic Truth Group” in Florida (he has since relocated to Los Angeles), looking to see if he could help others who had similar knee issues.

The idea was as simple as it was ingenious – throw the traditional models and ideas out the window and try a different approach to the famous and sometimes infamous part of people’s bodies when it comes to pain, injuries and overall health.

“From working with so many people, I estimate that solidly over 99 per cent of people with knee problems have the wrong approach. They take one of two routes: avoid the things that cause the knee pain, or try to push through the things that cause the knee pain.”

Patrick said the idea is to face the motions that hurt, but to do them at a level that is bearable, and thus creating strength out of an area you thought was a weakness.

“A good analogy would be if I told you to lean back like you’re in the Matrix. Someone with knee struggles would be in a lot of pain, but underwater might not feel any pain from the same motion. Same motion equals different levels of strain. And your muscles, tendons and ligaments can all adapt, but not if you don’t train them.”

Of course, Patrick finds himself squarely in the middle of the ever-expanding world of health & wellness that it becoming more and more diluted by the day.

Personal trainers and everyday people are throwing a massive amount of information at consumers looking to get fit, eat better and expand their knowledge base in everything from mindfulness and sleep to breathing and supplements.

Patrick points to more than 2,000 testimonials he has received, as well as a number of high-profile endorsements which include NFL player Daniel Sorensen, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

There is also his impressive social media following, where he goes by the name ‘Kneesovertoesguy’. His Instagram account has half a million followers and his YouTube page has close to 320,000 subscribers.

Earlier this year he also received the golden touch from Joe Rogan , one of the world’s most influential podcasters. Rogan, who is also a UFC commentator, regularly has people from the health and science industry on his show.

He name-dropped Patrick on the MMA Show episode #104 with Cory Sandhagen, and Patrick said his following exploded overnight.

He had to hire a bunch of new trainers to accommodate the influx of clients and Patrick, who said the trick with social media is to “provide value” every day, said he has been working for about 1,000 days straight, and counting.

“I knew Joe Rogan was trying some of my system but I didn’t know to what extent. It was surreal seeing him mention my product but my attention was actually on my coaches and handling the demand, since we actually coach your form videos after sessions.

“I am extremely grateful for Joe bringing so many new eyes on what I do. I have already received countless life-changing messages from people who found me through Joe Rogan. That’s what it’s all about.”

