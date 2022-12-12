Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus writer sees main difference between men and women as being how they manage stress

Men are from Mars, apparently, and women from Venus, and sometimes, given the disparity between the way my husband and I approach life, you would believe it: that our physiology puts us worlds apart in our thinking and actions.

It was John Gray’s 1992 book Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus: a Practical Guide for Improving Communication and Getting What You Want in Your Relationships that spawned the saying. I bought a copy to better understand my spouse .

I was not alone; it was a bestseller. Newspaper USA Today has since identified it as one of the top 10 most influential books of the last quarter century.

Gray has now written over 20 books on the same theme – gender differences in relationships – including Mars and Venus on a Date, Mars and Venus in the Bedroom and Mars and Venus Together Forever. His most recent is Beyond Mars and Venus: Relationship Skills for Today’s Complex World.

Gray’s books and their success are a good backdrop for the ongoing debate about how gender differences might impact emotional, cognitive and intellectual differences.

A recent study conducted at the University of Bergen in Norway, for example, examined whether women really are better at finding and remembering words than men, as previous research has suggested. They are, the study concluded. But their advantage – though consistent – is small.

Professor Marco Hirnstein, who led the study, is interested in how biological, psychological and social factors feed gender differences in cognition.

The female advantage in verbal fluency and memory probably stems from the fact that verbal fluency draws on verbal memory.

But what fuels female advantage in verbal memory?

“We don’t really know,” Hirnstein says. “We don’t know much about the underlying brain mechanisms and we do not know much about the interaction of biological, social, and psychological factors that gives rise to women being better in verbal memory.

“There are studies arguing that sex hormones could play a role and it is fair to tentatively conclude that those hormones seem to play a role, but there are also a lot of inconsistent studies, too. We do not have the exact mechanisms yet.”

Looking back decades ago, why did Gray pose his original analogy that men are from Mars and women from Venus? What does he see as the primary differences between the sexes?

The ways men and women manage stress is the main one, Gray says. When you think about it, this is also an indication of how the sexes approach life.

“Testosterone -producing activities help to lower stress in men. Oestrogen- and progesterone-producing activities help to lower stress in women. Men need 10 to 20 times more testosterone than women. Women need 10 to 20 times more oestrogen than men. Feelings of success increase testosterone, and feeling safe increases oestrogen,” Gray says.

Hirnstein, though, does not believe that men and women are poles apart. In most areas, he says, gender differences are relatively small, even nonexistent. We have more in common than the traits that separate us, he says.

The prime example, he continues, is general intelligence: “If we take a bunch of girls or women and a bunch of boys or men and calculate the mean (intelligence quotient) across all male and female participants, we observe a difference. But that doesn’t say anything about individuals.”

The best “verbal memory performer” may be male, he says. The best “mental rotator” – a typical mental rotation task comprises imagining what complex two- or three-dimensional objects might look like when rotated by degrees and, on average, men are better at this – might be a woman.

He is keen to stress that, while men and women are not fundamentally different, they are also not the same.

As has been demonstrated by dozens of multinational school tests, he says, girls beat boys consistently in reading comprehension, and boys are often considered better at maths.

“At the high end of mathematical skills – maths prodigies – we typically find more boys/men, roughly three to one.” Outside and beyond the classroom, though, “men are more physically aggressive, more often risk-taking, have a lower threshold to engage in casual sex, et cetera – on average”.

The word “average” he stresses, is key.

But are we – men and women – born differently or are we made differently? Is it nature or nurture that has the biggest impact on the way we behave?

“Biology gives us a little push, a nudge, in one direction or another,” says Hirnstein, “and it does so, on average, differently for men and women. This small push away from each other might become exacerbated by the environment or might in some cases actually be reduced by the environment.

“For example, boys may have a stronger tendency to be a bit more active or restless. They might also be less put off by risks and perhaps less interested in people. As a result, they may explore their environment a bit more than girls, climb up a rock or a tree.”

“As a result, they may experience a sense of accomplishment when they make it up that rock or tree, which reinforces their exploring behaviour, which in turn reinforces their tendency to explore.

“So that little nudge in one direction might become quite substantial with the reinforcement of society and experience.”

Contemporary society, though, puts a lot of effort into teaching boys to be less aggressive, to get in touch with their feminine side, thus reducing gender differences that otherwise might be even bigger.

Hirnstein’s report, I note with amusement, concludes with the fact that gender advantage sometimes aligns with the gender of the scientist: “Female scientists report a larger female advantage, male scientists report a smaller female advantage.”

He says it seems this is typical human behaviour: to rate, evaluate or like people in our own group more/better than people outside our group.

I am struck by the irony that this sticking up for our own gender is one where both sexes show a marked similarity.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.