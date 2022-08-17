Messika's high jewellery has fans in Beyonce and Rihanna, with her belly chains

French jeweller Valérie Messika might only have started her company, Messika, 17 years ago but she has deep connections to the jewellery industry.

The Paris-born designer comes from a family of diamantaires, or diamond dealers, and grew up surrounded by diamonds, as she explains in an interview during the haute couture shows in July in a suite at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, where she is presenting the brand’s latest high jewellery collection.

Clad in a chic white pantsuit and sporting that natural glow that only Parisian women seem to be blessed with, Valérie says that her father wanted her to join the family business but she soon realised that she was not a good fit for the job.

“I’m the oldest child, so I felt some pressure to follow in his footsteps and join the business and I tried for one, two years,” she says. “I travelled all over the world with him, to Israel, India, New York … It was very interesting but the job wasn’t for me.”

Although she never trained as a jewellery designer , her creative bug was evident from an early age, when she would play with loose diamonds at home and put them on, treating them almost like “tattoos on the skin”.

As a young 22-year-old marketing and communications graduate, she started taking a deeper look at the jewellery landscape and felt a bit disappointed by what she saw.

“Back then, I felt that I was surrounded by all these institutional jewellery brands in Paris that I could not see myself in and relate to,” she says. “I kept wondering why diamonds were considered so sacred and old school and only for engagement rings. I wanted something more edgy that I could wear like fashion, something playful and versatile.”

That was the trigger for the founding of Messika, which is a true family affair. Her husband is the CEO of the company and she works closely with her father and brother, who provide her with the diamonds she uses in her jewellery.

“I never studied to be a designer; it’s very instinctive and spontaneous and I make what I want to wear,” she says. “I’m surrounded by people who help me make my vision come true.

“When I started, I didn’t know about how to set diamonds and things like the proportion between gold and diamonds . I started the brand from zero but I had the best supplier, my family, and that’s priceless because diamonds are expensive and I have the luxury of giving back the diamonds to my father if I don’t end up using them, so I feel quite free that way.”

What makes Messika different from other brands, Messika explains, is the way she approaches jewellery as fashion, which is also evident in the muses she collaborates with for the brand’s campaigns – top models such as Kendall Jenner.

“My connection to fashion in the creative process is huge,” she says. “I see jewellery like fabric and I also think of the outfits that go with it. You want to enjoy it and wear it and empower your looks with some sparkle.

“Diamonds used to be about social status, how rich you are, but I consider jewellery like something that helps women feel and look better.” Take a heavily pregnant Rihanna, who earlier this year showed up to events clad in Messika pieces including custom-made diamond “belly chains” that accentuated her bump , for example.

At the same time Messika recognises that, unlike fashion, which is very trend driven, jewellery is meant to be enjoyed forever and passed down from generation to generation.

“We’re in a society that doesn’t want to waste,” she says. “Jewellery is timeless and is going to last after you die, and you can remount the gold and the diamonds so there is a value in it.”

She says that this has become even more important during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the company experienced an increase in sales, with luxury consumers more keen on investing in pieces with value like her high jewellery creations.

A My Move bracelet from Messika.

PHOTO: Messika

As a brand, Messika is relatively new to the high jewellery game, which is centred around a few key players based in Place Vendôme, Paris, centuries-old houses that make one-of-a-kind pieces that are true collectibles and often meant to be kept hidden inside jewellery boxes.

“High jewellery was very intimidating for me. I respect all these beautiful brands but couldn’t see myself in their products that often age you, especially high jewellery, even more now that I’m over 40,” says Messika.

“Yesterday, I met these clients from Singapore and they loved the pieces and said that they could wear them every day because they were so versatile and not just to be worn with big gowns.”

While high jewellery allows Messika to indulge in flights of fancy, she knows the importance of building a successful signature product that can appeal to a large global audience.

She attributes the success of her brand to the My Move collection, which she launched only a couple of years after founding her company.

“Without the My Move collection, Messika wouldn’t be a brand because you need a signature that people recognise,” she says. “Even people who don’t know the brand know this motif.

“I love that it’s cool and modern and it moves and I can push it into different directions. I’m so proud of that. I can revisit the motif in different pieces and translate it.”

The range is also a bestseller in Asia, a market that is relatively new to Messika – the brand has only been in Greater China for about two years – but Valérie Messika has big plans for the region, where she thinks people are hungry for new labels to discover, especially in an industry that has been dominated by big players for a very long time.

“Younger generations are open to discovering new brands and products and don’t want to look like their parents, and are looking for something new and fresh, and it’s a huge opportunity for a brand like us,” she says.

“There’s space for everyone, and newcomers like us give a new touch and energy to the jewellery world. There are so many talented niche jewellers and I respect them so much and I feel it’s time for the jewellery industry to change.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.