Mile high foodie alert: Cathay Pacific's new economy class meals

For most passengers squeezed into economy class, aeroplane food is not necessarily something they look forward to on their flight, be it long or short haul.

However, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways hopes to tickle economy passengers' taste buds through a collaboration with Black Sheep Restaurants, a hospitality group based in the city.

From November 1, travellers in economy class on Cathay Pacific long-haul flights will be able to sample meals developed by chefs from some of Black Sheep's 25 restaurants, which include Maison Libanaise, serving Middle Eastern food, Vietnamese restaurant Chom Chom, Thai restaurant Soul Food Thai, Italian restaurant Motorino and Hotal Colombo, which serves Sri Lankan food.

Bernard Mills, Cathay's head of customer experience, says Black Sheep Restaurants was chosen because its stable of restaurants offer a wide range of cuisines and international flavours.

"Hong Kong is a diverse food city. People travel for food and flying is part of that journey," he says.

Cathay is not merely taking dishes from Black Sheep restaurant menus. Mill says: "There was a concerted effort not to take restaurant dishes in flight, but rather how to take inspiration from their restaurants and create dishes in flight. It's all about flavour."

Cathay first approached the co-founders of Black Sheep, Christopher Mark and Syed Asim Hussain, over a year ago and their initial reaction was mixed.

"The chef in me was immediately excited by the opportunity to paint on a broader canvas, and catering to economy customers was appealing to us, as we know that there are more foodies at the back of the plane than at the front," Mark says in an email.

Hussain was more cautious.