Millennial moms on social media: Heaven knows they're miserable now

Jessica Angela, 26, the mother to a 10-month-old baby boy, frequently browses social media, in particular Instagram, looking for entertainment and information related to child development.

"For stay-at-home moms like myself, social media is a [form of] entertainment. But it can be frightening sometimes," Jessica told The Jakarta Post by telephone on Tuesday.

With 4,000 followers on her Instagram account, Jessica often receives unsolicited advice or comments from fellow mothers, including strangers.

She said that one of her followers pointed out that her son seemed to have lost weight, which led Jessica to doubt her parenting skills and even feel pressured.

"I was okay when I read the comment. But when I feel tired, it all comes back to me," she said, "When I see my friend's chubby baby, I question myself, 'What should I do with my own child?'."

Jessica is one of the many millennial mothers who feel anxious because of social media.

According to research conducted in 2017 by Doctor on Demand, a San Francisco-based start-up that facilitates quick video consultations with physicians, 44 per cent of mothers said they felt anxious or jealous when seeing other mothers' lives on social media.

Among the triggers are monetary status, parenting and overall happiness.

Child psychologist Saskhya Angkapulia Prima said in a #MYBABYMomversity press conference in Central Jakarta on Dec. 5 that such situations occurred frequently in this digital age.

Saskhya explained that today's parenting differed from that in the past and technological development was among the reasons, as it allowed people to easily find information through social media.

She also pointed out that the current parenting approach is more child-centred, resulting in different ways of communicating and disciplining children.

"[Mothers] try to balance discipline and emotional [attachment]. They are very thirsty to learn this part," she said, adding that it made some parents feel trapped in the idea of being "perfect".