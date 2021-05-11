Mindful eating: How paying attention to what you eat can help with weight loss, digestive problems and obesity

Oskar Valles thought he was in tune with his eating habits. Then in 2019 he attended a “mindful eating” workshop and left with a greater understanding of what it means to “eat with intention while paying attention”.

Like many people, Valles used to rush through his meals so he could get on with other tasks. He would at times turn to food when stressed, and would eat just because it was time to eat and not because he was hungry.

Since attending the workshop, run by Hong Kong’s Mindful Movement, the 48-year-old entrepreneur has enjoyed a better relationship with food.

“I don’t just focus on what I eat but how I eat it,” says Valles, who was born in Spain and has lived in Hong Kong for 10 years.

“I do a simple, purposeful breathing exercise before a meal, take my time chewing my food before swallowing it, focusing on its healing and nourishing properties, and find myself choosing more wholesome foods, such as simply cooked vegetables and grains instead of processed ones from the supermarket.

“I also have a deeper appreciation for my food, savouring its taste, texture and aroma every time I sit down to eat and expressing gratitude for how it got onto my plate.”

Mindful eating is more relevant than ever as people juggle busy, multitasking lives with constant distractions that make it difficult to pay attention during mealtimes.

According to Sally Shi-po Poon, a dietitian at the Hong Kong-based Personal Dietitian, mindless eating has been shown to lead to overeating, which may contribute to obesity and other serious health conditions in the long run.

Delia Leung, a co-founder of Mindful Movement, agrees. “Mindless eating, or eating on autopilot, is the opposite of mindful eating. This includes emotional eating, or eating while working, watching TV or using our devices,” says Leung.

“It’s important to slow down, listen to your body and recognise when you’re hungry, and to be aware of what you’re eating. Everything in life is about balance and process. We’re already so busy with other tasks during the day; it’s important to balance this out by taking a breather when we can."

“Mealtimes are ideal for this, as they give us a chance to honour what’s on our plate and connect with our food. When we get to look at the things we take for granted every day, we learn to be more grateful in the process.”

Poon says that eating mindfully can boost your health in a number of ways.

Digestion involves the exchange of hormonal signals between the gut and the nervous system, and it seems to take about 20 minutes to feel full. Therefore, slow, mindful eating may assist with weight control and preventing obesity.

When you don’t rush through a meal, you also enjoy better digestion, thereby reducing your risk of common digestive problems such as bloating, gas, acid reflux and indigestion.

Poon says if you’re more in tune with your hunger and understand what triggers food cravings, you may be less likely to overeat or binge, especially on junk food.

Mindful eating has also been shown to help people with certain illnesses such as diabetes.

Delia Leung is a co-founder of the Mindful Movement, which conducts mindfulness and meditation workshops in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Instagram/delia.indrayoga

In one study, one group of participants practised mindful eating exercises and meditation during their study sessions and were encouraged to continue these at home.

They were also taught about nutrition and diabetes. The second group did not receive information about mindful eating and meditation, but were instead counselled on various aspects of diabetes self-management, from nutrition to exercise.

At the end of the study, both groups experienced significant weight loss, improved glycaemic control, increased fibre intake, and lower trans fat and sugar consumption.

This is noteworthy, since maintenance of weight loss and optimal glycaemia levels may help reduce one’s risk of death associated with Type Two diabetes.

The results of the study, published in 2012 in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, suggest that mindful eating-based techniques may be useful in helping diabetes patients manage their disease.

Mindful eating is familiar to many Buddhists and is just one of several food-related practices that devotees follow, according to Leung.

Others include praying or meditating before eating, eating at certain times – and in some cases, not eating after midday – and taking ownership of meals by prepping beforehand and cleaning up after.

In a 2010 book, Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life, Harvard nutritionist Lilian Cheung and Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh discuss how mindful eating can help with overeating and obesity.

They outline the seven practices of a mindful eater: Honour the food; engage all six senses; serve in modest portions; savour small bites, and chew thoroughly; eat slowly to avoid overeating; don’t skip meals; and eat a plant-based diet, for your health and the planet.

Becoming a mindful eater might be a challenge for some, so Poon recommends building up to it gradually, eating one meal a day or week at first in a slower, more attentive manner, and not watching TV or using your phone during the meal.

Mindful Movement has been conducting mindful eating workshops for more than two years; now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they offer them as private events for companies instead of to the general public.

Each workshop lasts for 75 minutes and includes guided gratitude and “loving kindness” meditation, guided mindful eating exercises, and silent time for participants to eat and enjoy their meal.

“Many participants have told us that paying attention during the meal allowed them to better appreciate the flavours, textures and aromas of the food,” Leung shares.

“However, a few participants found the experience difficult and uncomfortable because they weren’t used to eating alone in silence.

“They felt agitated and had trouble keeping still or they kept looking at the clock the whole time out of impatience. Not being able to talk to others while eating also didn’t sit well with some. Nevertheless, at the end of the workshop these participants told us that the experience made them more self-aware and helped them understand themselves more.”

Since becoming a more mindful eater, Valles says he feels a lot healthier.

“I have more energy and feel more nourished because my food is being digested properly. I also feel lighter during the day even after a substantial, satisfying meal in the morning, and I sleep better at night because I’ve trained myself to eat less in the evenings and as a result don’t feel weighed down.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.