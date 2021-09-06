Mini Clubman Jermyn Edition arrives in Singapore

Mini Asia and Eurokars Habitat have unveiled the Mini Clubman Jermyn Edition in Singapore.

The newest limited special edition Mini is only available in the Cooper S variant. It also debuts the new infotainment system in the latest Clubman.

The Clubman Jermyn Street is inspired by Jermyn Street in London, which is considered the “spiritual home of refined British menswear”.

Prices start from $189,888 with COE.

Bespoke elements

PHOTO: Mini

Unique to the Mini Clubman Jermyn Edition are the herringbone decal (in Melting Silver or Matt Black), which is presented as a single thick racing stripe on the bonnet.

The stripe stretches across it into the radiator grille and aligns with the red “S” found on Cooper S variants. This decal is found on both sides of the Clubman Jermyn Edition.

Other unique touches on the Clubman Jermyn Edition include a special emblem on the C-pillar, where the herringbone motif is referenced as a backdrop for the Jermyn lettering.

Naturally, the front door sill plates, which illuminate when the doors are opened, have the herringbone design etched into them.

The Mini Clubman Jermyn Edition is available in three distinct shades: MINI Yours Enigmatic Black, Pepper White, and Rooftop Grey.

Interior details

PHOTO: Mini

Standard interior equipment includes seats upholstered in the Mini Yours Leather Lounge in Carbon Black. The Jermyn Edition decal is displayed on the dashboard trim elements on the passenger side, with the decal colour matching that on the exterior.

The Mini Clubman’s infotainment system has been upgraded to the latest generation. It has the new graphics display and further developed options for selecting and controlling the various vehicle functions.

The desired menu items are displayed as “live widgets” and can be called up by swiping the touchscreen, whereupon they are shown in enlarged form in the centre of the display.

There are two selectable colour schemes for the central instrument panel and the digital cockpit screen. In “Lounge” mode, the content is displayed in a colour between turquoise and petrol blue.

PHOTO: Mini

In “Sport” mode, the the screen backgrounds are red and anthracite. The colour scheme is also linked to the various Mini Driving Modes.

Optionally, a uniform colour scheme for all MINI Driving Modes can be set in the control system menu.

The Clubman Jermyn Edition has a 4G SIM card to enable Intelligent Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle location and accident severity function, and MINI Teleservices.

Safety and convenience

The Driving Assistant package is also available as standard equipment in the MINI Clubman Jermyn Edition. It incorporates a camera-based system that recognises and reports speed limits, helping the driver stay informed.

The collision warning and pedestrian warning systems also have the city braking function. This system is supplemented by the “no passing” display and traffic sign memory functions.

Mini app

The new MINI App offers a user experience that is completely oriented towards a digital lifestyle. Its features include allowing drivers to contact their MINI at any time to check on the car’s status.

Destinations can be found via the integrated search functions and can be sent to the vehicle’s navigation system. Even destinations from third-party apps can be sent to the car.

The MINI App offers easy access to the BMW Group ecosystem. It can be used to contact Eurokars Habitat directly, and customers can keep an eye on their vehicle’s service requirements in the app.

MINI Roadside Assistance can also be contacted via the app if there are any issues with the vehicle.

Mini Clubman Jermyn Edition 2.0 (A)

PHOTO: Mini

Engine: 1998cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 178hp at 5000-6000rpm

Max torque: 280Nm at 1350-4200rpm

Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch with manual select

0-100km/h: 7.2 seconds

Top speed: 228km/h

Consumption: 17.2km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $189,888 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Eurokars Habitat

This article was first published in Torque.