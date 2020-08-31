MINI Electric launched in Singapore

The MINI Electric is now available in Singapore. It is the first production electric vehicle from MINI, and prices start from $163,888 for the Cooper S model.

The MINI Electric is produced alongside its conventionally powered siblings at its Oxford plant. The drivetrain comes from parent company BMW Group’s centres for electromobility in Dingolfing and Landshut in Germany.

The basics

The brand’s first EV is based on the MINI 3 Door. Therefore, its design, space and dimensions are similar to the conventionally powered model.

However, one difference is that the MINI Electric is 18mm taller than the 3 Door model. This is to ensure that there is adequate ground clearance for the battery in the vehicle floor.

Weight-wise, the MINI Electric is about 150kg heftier than a 3 Door equipped with a Steptronic gearbox.

The hatchback’s electric motor produces 181hp (135kW/184PS). It is driven by a lithium-ion battery that provides a gross energy content of 32.6kW.

To optimise both its packaging and the MINI Electric’s handling, the battery cells are positioned in a T-shape in the vehicle floor.

PHOTO: Torque

MINI claims this layout results in an “outstandingly harmonious axle load distribution”. The MINI Electric also has a lower centre of gravity than a MINI 3 Door.

With the battery located in the floor, the MINI Electric offers identical boot volume as the MINI 3 Door. Capacity is 211 litres with the rear seats up and 731 litres when the backrests are folded.

Model-specific styling cues

Without an internal combustion engine, the car’s front section is closed since the electric motor requires little air for cooling.

To set the MINI Electric apart from regular models, the decorative bar on the grille and exterior mirror caps are finished in Energetic Yellow, and Adaptive LED Matrix Headlights are fitted as standard.

PHOTO: Torque

The charging port is located above the right rear wheel – exactly where the fuel cap is located on the combustion-engine MINI 3 Door.

An embossed MINI Electric logo marks the difference in terms of energy input. Yellow versions of this signet appear on the side scuttles, tailgate, and front radiator grille.

Tech and infotainment

The MINI Electric has a long list of standard features, such as Park Distance Control, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The MINI Head-Up Display is also standard. This helps the driver concentrate on what is happening on the road by displaying relevant information right in the driver’s line of vision.

The new MINI Electric is also the first MINI in Singapore to be equipped with the Driving Assistant package as standard.

This camera-based system increases safety on the road by recognising and reporting speed limits.

PHOTO: Torque

A digital high-beam assistant with Adaptive LED Matrix Headlights is also particularly useful when travelling at night in areas that are not well-lit.

The collision warning and pedestrian warning systems with city braking function make it easier to avoid dangerous situations, particularly in city traffic.

The Parking Assistant offers maximum comfort in searching for and using parking spaces, while the reversing camera gives drivers a better view when manoeuvring.

Mini electric performance

The 181hp (135kW) motor also delivers a maximum torque of 270Nm – instantaneously. This output is transmitted to the front wheels via a single-speed gearbox with an integrated differential.

With these outputs, the 3-door hatch clocks a zero to 100km/h time of 7.3 seconds and has a top speed limited to 150km/h.

To indicate its presence to pedestrians, the car is fitted with acoustic pedestrian protection as standard. This system creates a distinctive sound that is generated via a speaker system.

Range and charging times

This electric hatchback can be charged (with a maximum capacity of 11 kW) to 80 per cent in two and a half hours, and 100 per cent in three and a half hours.

PHOTO: Torque

With a DC fast-charging station at a maximum charging capacity of 50 kW, an 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 35 minutes.

The MINI Electric Wallbox is available for home charging, and a three-phase cable is included for use at public charging stations. An installation service is also offered as standard – the wallbox can be mounted in garages as well as in covered car ports.

Price and availability

The model is available at official agent Eurokars Habitat. Prices for the Cooper S variant seen here start at $163,888.

PHOTO: Torque

This article was first published in Torque.