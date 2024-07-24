Mini Singapore launches new Cooper and Countryman range; available with either petrol or electric drivetrains

Mini has launched the new generation of Cooper and Countryman in Singapore with both models available as either an internal combustion car or electric vehicle.

Mini Singapore launched the all-new Cooper and Countryman model range at One Holland Village, the location of Mini Pitstop, Eurokars' pop-up store for the Mini brand. The biggest change is that both the new Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman are now available with a fully electric drivetrain.

Both models are offered at launch in three variants — two electric and one petrol. The Mini Cooper is available as the Cooper S, Cooper E, and Cooper SE while the Mini Countryman is available as the John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman, the Countryman E, and the Countryman SE. The Cooper S and the JCW Countryman are the petrol models, while the E and SE monikers are used for the EV Minis.

Along with new powerplants, the new Cooper and Countryman have been given a total redesign inside and out, with the exterior following the new "Charismatic Simplicity" design language. Mini says the traditional Mini values have been incorporated in a minimalist fashion to exude a purist design that carries the spirit of the Mini brand.

The new Minis also get a completely refreshed minimalist interior, with the signature round centre screen housing the infotainment system and all of your driving info.

For the new Mini generation, the UI of the infotainment system has been specially designed to fully utilise the round shape of the screen, instead of just having a conventional rectangular screen in the middle like in older Minis.

The new electric Cooper E and SE get a new battery for more range than the previous generation — 305 km from the 40.7kWh battery in the E and 402 km for the 54.2kWh battery in the SE.

Their single electric motor on the front axle also enables it to go from 0 to 100km/h in 8.4 seconds and 6.7 seconds for the Cooper E (110kW, 146hp, 290Nm) and SE (160kW, 212hp, 330Nm) respectively.

However, both electric Coopers are still slower to 100km/h than the petrol-powered Cooper S. The new combustion-engined Cooper S produces 198hp and 300Nm of torque to give it a 0-100km/h time of 6.6 seconds.

The same is true for the new Countryman range. The fastest of the lot is the JCW Countryman, which gets the 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine making 292hp and 400Nm of torque, enough to finish the century sprint in 5.4 seconds.

The Countryman E ALL4 and SE ALL4 both feature dual motors for all-wheel drive and 0-100km/h times of 8.6 seconds for the E ALL4 (150kW, 198hp, 250Nm) and 5.6 seconds for the SE ALL4 (230kW, 304hp, 494Nm).

All of the electric Coopers and Countrymans (Countrymen?) are also able to charge via a DC fast charger to get from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery in just 30 minutes.

The new Mini range is available now, with prices starting at S$195,888 including COE for the Mini Cooper E and going up to S$292,888 for the Mini JCW Countryman.

For more information, visit the Mini Pitstop by Eurokars Habitat at One Holland Village or check out the Mini Singapore website here.

[[nid:694420]]

This article was first published in Motorist.