Mini takes the top off the all-electric Mini Cooper and makes it a convertible… for 1 time only

MUNICH/ASHEVILLE - Mini is taking the top off the electric Mini Cooper SE and presenting it as a convertible for the first time.

The one-off car will not go into production, but serves to show how Mini could transition to an all-electric brand while also electrifying classic open-air driving.

With its top down, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible is the world's only premium convertible with a fully electric drivetrain in the small car segment.

The car will be shown to the public for the first time in the United States in various states from Vermont to South Carolina.

With similar specifications to the Mini Cooper SE, the Convertible version also sprints to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds. The soft top can be activated when driving at speeds up to 30km/h, and has three settings (open, closed, or sunroof).

The lobotomised Mini Cooper SE also shares the same drive components as its non-lobotomised sibling with a 135kW/184hp electric motor driving it.

Based on the body of the Mini Cooper S Convertible, the SE Convertible has similar dimensions with a wheelbase of 2,495mm and luggage space at 160 litres.

While the SE Convertible is a one-off creation and will not enter series production, there is a possibility that Mini might consider an EV cabriolet for its next generation.

