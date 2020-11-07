Miss going to Taiwan? Singaporeans may only be able to visit in 2024

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said on Tuesday (Oct 3) that countries won’t open the border to tourists until the 4th quarter of 2021, while authorities expect flight tickets to become more expensive in the future.

The current preliminary list of neighbouring countries that Taiwan may open up to include Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand, authorities said.

The “travel bubble” will be in place from 2022-2023 and tourism may not return to normal until 2024, the Tourism Bureau said.

The Tourism Bureau also anticipates that travel to foreign countries will take longer and require more resources due to the need to stay at quarantine hotels.

In addition, the pandemic has also seriously affected international airlines, especially low-cost airlines. Airlines such as NokScoot (酷鳥航空), AirAsia, Cathay Dragon, and more have completely pulled out of the market as the demand dropped drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic.