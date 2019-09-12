Miss Universe organisers: Philippines, not Malaysia, won Best National Costume

Oops! It looks like Steve Harvey was right all along! Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados, and not Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon, is the rightful winner of the Best National Costume crown at the recent Miss Universe 2019 pageant.
It was initially reported that Harvey had made a mistake in announcing that Miss Philippines had won the award, as Shweta corrected the host by saying "It's not Philippines. It's Malaysia, " while standing beside him on stage.
However, the Miss Universe organisers clarified on its official Twitter account that Miss Philippines was the rightful winner after all, and that Shweta had 'jumped the gun' in correcting Harvey.
It was announced that Malaysia won the award in an earlier post from the same Twitter account. That post has now been mysteriously deleted.
Named "A Peranakan Indulgence", Miss Malaysia's costume was designed by Malaysian couturier Carven Ong who was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions.
The elaborate design sports a bodice of woven Malay brocade songket. It also has a pair of wings made out of Nyonya kebaya fabric, commonly worn by Peranakan ladies. Arranged around the gown is an array of Peranakan treats such as onde-onde, kueh koci, ang ku, kueh talam, kueh lapis, kueh sago and auspicious red eggs. A traditional basket, the bakul sia, also made an appearance. ALSO READ: Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
