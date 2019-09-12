Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume

Miss Universe Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, has won the hearts of pageant fans with her national costume. The 22-year-old was awarded Best National Costume at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant via online voting.

Named "A Peranakan Indulgence", the costume was designed by Malaysian couturier Carven Ong who was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions.

The elaborate design sports a bodice of woven Malay brocade songket. It also has a pair of wings made out of Nyonya kebaya fabric, commonly worn by Peranakan ladies.

Arranged around the gown is an array of Peranakan treats such as onde-onde, kueh koci, ang ku, kueh talam, kueh lapis, kueh sago and auspicious red eggs. A traditional basket, the bakul sia, also made an appearance.

Ong is well-recognised for his sumptuous creations. Last year, his dresses were featured in Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians.

Host Steve Harvey first announced the Philippines as winning the award. The mistake was similar to what he did four years ago, announcing the wrong winner for the 2015 Miss Universe pageant.