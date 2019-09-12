Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume

PHOTO: Instagram/shweta_sekhon_
The Star/Asia News Network

Miss Universe Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, has won the hearts of pageant fans with her national costume. The 22-year-old was awarded Best National Costume at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant via online voting.

Named "A Peranakan Indulgence", the costume was designed by Malaysian couturier Carven Ong who was inspired by the rich heritage of the Peranakan community and its bridal traditions.

The elaborate design sports a bodice of woven Malay brocade songket. It also has a pair of wings made out of Nyonya kebaya fabric, commonly worn by Peranakan ladies.

View this post on Instagram

It’s such an honour having to highlight my foodie side at Preliminaries last night ❤️ If it’s one thing I love , that’s definitely food !!! Any guesses what’s my favourite kuih from the tables ? . . . A Peranakan Indulgence by @carvenong_couture ❤️ . . . It’s such a blessing to be able to represent my country , Malaysia and have to showcase the Peranakan Indulgence to the world 🙏🏻❤️ All the sweats and tears are definitely paid off well ! Am so grateful to have you , @carvenong_couture on this journey of mine ! . . . Please do vote for the Best National Costume Award : 1) Log in to vote.missuniverse.com 2) Tap on VOTE NOW 3) Tap on NATIONAL COSTUME 4) Choose and Vote for Miss Malaysia 🇲🇾❤️ . . . #MissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #RoadToMissUniverse #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #YourBodyYourSay

A post shared by Shweta Sekhon 👑🇲🇾 (@shweta_sekhon_) on

Arranged around the gown is an array of Peranakan treats such as onde-onde, kueh koci, ang ku, kueh talam, kueh lapis, kueh sago and auspicious red eggs. A traditional basket, the bakul sia, also made an appearance.

Ong is well-recognised for his sumptuous creations. Last year, his dresses were featured in Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203854071607808000

Host Steve Harvey first announced the Philippines as winning the award. The mistake was similar to what he did four years ago, announcing the wrong winner for the 2015 Miss Universe pageant.

"Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest," he began explaining. "Here's the look at a winner, Miss Philippines..."

The real winner, Shweta, had to correct him. "It's not Philippines," she told the television personality. "It's Malaysia."

Harvey later said that he wasn't at fault. He was only reading from the teleprompter.

