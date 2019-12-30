Moneymakers or fakers? The rise in Asia of get-rich-quick speakers

Read also

Ultimately, he mused, true success boils down to a person's innate desire to grow and retain wealth.

"Most of the people in the middle class are poor, but they look rich. They have nice houses, nice cars, nice clothes. They might drive a Mercedes and live in condos. But they're broke." They are saddled with debt, he said.

"I've studied being rich. It's all a game to me," Kiyosaki added. "There are a million ways you can get rich. No 1 is you marry someone rich. No 2, you sue them. No 3, you inherit it, but you can still lose it. Most people lose their inheritance. No 4, you can win the lottery. But even then, you look at professional athletes in America - most of them are millionaires in their 20s, and flat broke in their 30s. So it's not about the money. You have to have it inside of you."

Marketing wunderkind Jay Abraham echoes the sentiment. The founder and CEO of The Abraham Group has an estimated net worth of US$10 billion, as well as a cult following.

He said most people who attended similar mass events were primarily seeking "intellectual entertainment".

Many felt they had done something just by attending a talk, or had vague plans to act, he believed.

Most wanted a "panacea". Abraham has now become so disenchanted with this situation that he prefers small-group engagements - for which he earns US$50,000 - reserved only for those most likely to act on his strategies.

"I'd rather be loved or hated than tolerated," he said. "I want people who are so moved that they do something about what I teach. The greatest acknowledgement to me is not a standing ovation, but if they do something, and then come tell me about it."

ASPIRATIONAL FATIGUE

The modern self-help sector traces its beginnings to advocacy groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous - founded in 1935 - and its 12-step recovery approach, which relied on participants sharing their experiences.

By the 1960s, hippie counterculture in the United States, which borrowed heavily from Eastern philosophies, had spawned the Human Potential Movement, advocating the notion that anyone could experience an exceptional quality of life simply by living more consciously.