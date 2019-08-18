Monster wives: When women abuse their husbands

When it comes to domestic violence, most of us think the perpetrator is a man.

But what if it is the man of the house who takes the beating?

It’s not as widely reported, but it does happen. Unfortunately, experts say men tend to remain silent if they have been abused.

The ugly truth is that there are husbands and fathers who have been at the receiving end of aggressive wives, making up 5.4 per cent of 1,037 domestic violence cases between 2017 and June 2018 in Malaysia, according to news reports.

Most cases were reportedly due to jealousy, sexual dysfunction and partners seeking a divorce.

Malaysia's Women, Family and Community Development Ministry also reveals other reasons when contacted: financial problems, being hot tempered, misunderstandings, alcoholic wives, drug addiction, involvement of third parties and child custody issues.

As shocking as it may sound, the most common type of abuse by wives is physically injuring their husbands, or inflicting fear in the men that they will be hurt physically.