More female Muslim travellers choose to travel solo: Report

PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Amid an increasing number of countries readying their destinations to welcome Muslim tourists, female Muslim travellers are considered to be an important contributor to the rise of the halal tourism industry.

According to a recent report released by financial technology company Mastercard and halal tourism industry service provider CrescentRating, 71 per cent of these Muslim women were found to travel with family members in 2018, while 29 per cent went on trips with female companions.

Interestingly, out of approximately 63 million female travellers, two-thirds of whom were age 40 years or below, up to 28 per cent embarked on solo journeys, indicating an increasing passion among this particular segment to explore the world.

In terms of spending, these young Muslim female travellers contributed quite significantly to the industry. According to a statement on Friday, these women spent more than US$80 billion (S$108 billion) in total during their journeys last year, a number that is predicted to increase in the future.

In accordance with the behaviour of young people, more than half of these solo travellers turn to social media to find information regarding accommodations, supplies and restaurants.

Dining at halal places is naturally important, with up to 94 per cent of survey respondents mentioning it as a priority.

Additionally, access to praying rooms for women (86 per cent) and female-only spas and salons (79 per cent) are also high on their itineraries, as well as eco-friendly destinations when they travel abroad (73 per cent).

"Female Muslim travellers are set to explore the world. With their young age and high motivation, they are ready to interact with the tourism industry providers [who are prepared] to welcome them and provide travel experiences that focus on their values and community," said Mastercard market product management vice president Aisha Islam in the statement.

"This report aims to give information that could help tourism industry players create products and services for this segment," she added.

More about
Lifestyle travel Muslims

TRENDING

Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Workers&#039; Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of &#039;double standards&#039;
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
She&#039;ll help you find love but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll help you find love but don't ask her for a virgin

Home Works

House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

SERVICES