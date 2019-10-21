More female Muslim travellers choose to travel solo: Report

Amid an increasing number of countries readying their destinations to welcome Muslim tourists, female Muslim travellers are considered to be an important contributor to the rise of the halal tourism industry.

According to a recent report released by financial technology company Mastercard and halal tourism industry service provider CrescentRating, 71 per cent of these Muslim women were found to travel with family members in 2018, while 29 per cent went on trips with female companions.

Interestingly, out of approximately 63 million female travellers, two-thirds of whom were age 40 years or below, up to 28 per cent embarked on solo journeys, indicating an increasing passion among this particular segment to explore the world.

In terms of spending, these young Muslim female travellers contributed quite significantly to the industry. According to a statement on Friday, these women spent more than US$80 billion (S$108 billion) in total during their journeys last year, a number that is predicted to increase in the future.

In accordance with the behaviour of young people, more than half of these solo travellers turn to social media to find information regarding accommodations, supplies and restaurants.