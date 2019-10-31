More outdoor exercise may help battle myopia

A recent survey shows that 57.3 per cent of primary and high school students in Beijing are nearsighted, compared with the national average of 53.6 per cent, an official with the municipal disease prevention and control centre said on Wednesday.

Myopia in young children escalates rapidly during the six years of primary education, with the rate of nearsightedness among surveyed pupils rising from nearly 12 per cent for first graders to almost 66 per cent for sixth graders, according to Wei Xiong, deputy director of the Beijing CDC Center.

About nine out of 10 senior high school graduates are nearsighted, and more than one in four of them have developed high myopia, a condition closely associated with potential blindness, he said.

The survey of about 41,000 students was conducted last year by the municipal CDC centre and its health commission.

In an accompanying survey that looks into common illnesses of young students in Beijing and their correlating factors, Wei said the amount of time that students spend on outdoor activities every day is not satisfactory.